Girls Varsity 5K Run
Team Standings
1) Decorah
2) Kee
3) Starmont
4) Waukon
5) Central Elkader
6) Crestwood
7) North Fayette Valley
8) New Hampton
9) MFL Mar-Mac
10) Clayton Ridge
Incomplete Teams: Turkey Valley, Oelwein
Top Ten Individual Runners
1) Jalyssa Blazek, Turkey Valley 20:27
2) Kenna Meisgeier, Starmont 20:31
3) Haley Meyer, Kee 21:10
4) Rebecca Anderson, Decorah 21:38
5) Leila Johnson, Decorah 21:48
6) Meg Sessions, Decorah 22:00
7) Alison Wagner, Kee 22:08
8) Katelyn Benzing, Waukon 22:16
9) Annette Leschensky, Decorah 22:16
10) Rachel Walleser, Kee 22:26
Boys Varsity 5K Run
Team Standings
1) Decorah
2) Crestwood
3) North Fayette Valley
4) Waukon
5) Starmont
6) Clayton Ridge
7) Oelwein
8) MFL Mar-Mac
9) New Hampton
10) Central Elkader
11) Kee
12) Postville
Top Ten Individual Runners
1) Brady Hogan, Decorah 17:33
2) Spencer Peterson, Decorah 18:31
3) Ethan Govern, Crestwood 18:39
4) Chris Wagner, Kee 18:40
5) Dylan Conner, Starmont 18:42
6) Bryden Juelsgaard, Crestwood 18:47
7) Houg Logan, Waukon 18:48
8) Bennett Schutte, Decorah 18:53
9) Noah Lovelace, Decorah 18:55
10) Pat Bockman, Decorah 18:59