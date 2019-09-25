Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Girls Varsity 5K Run

Team Standings

1) Decorah

2) Kee

3) Starmont

4) Waukon

5) Central Elkader

6) Crestwood

7) North Fayette Valley

8) New Hampton

9) MFL Mar-Mac

10) Clayton Ridge

Incomplete Teams: Turkey Valley, Oelwein

Top Ten Individual Runners

1) Jalyssa Blazek, Turkey Valley 20:27

2) Kenna Meisgeier, Starmont 20:31

3) Haley Meyer, Kee 21:10

4) Rebecca Anderson, Decorah 21:38

5) Leila Johnson, Decorah 21:48

6) Meg Sessions, Decorah 22:00

7) Alison Wagner, Kee 22:08

8) Katelyn Benzing, Waukon 22:16

9) Annette Leschensky, Decorah 22:16

10) Rachel Walleser, Kee 22:26

Boys Varsity 5K Run

Team Standings

1) Decorah

2) Crestwood

3) North Fayette Valley

4) Waukon

5) Starmont

6) Clayton Ridge

7) Oelwein

8) MFL Mar-Mac

9) New Hampton

10) Central Elkader

11) Kee

12) Postville

Top Ten Individual Runners

1) Brady Hogan, Decorah 17:33

2) Spencer Peterson, Decorah 18:31

3) Ethan Govern, Crestwood 18:39

4) Chris Wagner, Kee 18:40

5) Dylan Conner, Starmont 18:42

6) Bryden Juelsgaard, Crestwood 18:47

7) Houg Logan, Waukon 18:48

8) Bennett Schutte, Decorah 18:53

9) Noah Lovelace, Decorah 18:55

10) Pat Bockman, Decorah 18:59

