Boys Varsity Class 4A

1) Dubuque Hempstead

2) Dowling Catholic

3) Johnston

4) Sioux City North

5) Cedar Falls

6) Pleasant Valley

7) CR Prairie

8) Iowa City West

9) Linn-Mar

10) Ames

11) Waukee

12) Urbandale

13) Iowa City Liberty

14) WD Epworth

15) CR Kennedy

Teams to Watch: Ankeny Centennial, CR Washington, Iowa City High, Southeast Polk, WDM Valley

Boys Varsity Class 3A

1) Clear Creek-Amana

2) Carlisle

3) Norwalk

4) Gilbert

5) Dallas Center Grimes

6) North Polk

7) Decorah

8) Center Point-Urbana

9) Dubuque Wahlert

10) Pella

11) Humboldt

12) Waverly-Shell Rock

13) Atlantic

14) Mt. Vernon Lisbon

15) MOC-Floyd Valley

Teams to Watch: Bondurant-Farrar, Grinnell, LeMars, Marion, Sgt. Bluff-Luton

Boys Varsity Class 2A

1) Tipton

2) Des Moines Christian

3) Monticello

4) South Hardin

5) Williamsburg

6) Albia

7) Mid-Prairie

8) Danville-New London

9) Okoboji

10) Davis County

11) Western Christian

12) Camanche

13) Crestwood

14) North Fayette Valley

15) Union

Teams to Watch: GC/GR, GLR/CL, Jesup, Northeast, Unity Christian

Boys Varsity Class 1A

1) Earlham

2) Nodaway Valley

3) Madrid

4) Maquoketa Valley

5) Calamus-Wheatland

6) South Winneshiek

7) Pekin

8) West Fork

9) Gehlen

10) Denver

11) Tri-Center

12) St. Albert

13) Newman

14) St. Ansgar

15) Ogden

Teams to Watch: Central Springs, Hudson, Sioux Central, St. Edmond, Woodbine

Girls Varsity Class 4A

1) Johnston

2) Dubuque Senior

3) Waukee

4) Linn-Mar

5) Southeast Polk

6) CR Prairie

7) Dubuque Hempstead

8) Iowa City High

9) Ankeny Centennial

10) Iowa City West

11) Urbandale

12) DM Roosevelt

13) Bettendorf

14) Iowa City Liberty

15) WD Epworth

Teams to Watch: Dowling Catholic, Indianola, Ottumwa, Pleasant Valley, WDM Valley

Girls Varsity Class 3A

1) Ballard

2) Dubuque Wahlert

3) Dallas Center Grimes

4) Harlan

5) Norwalk

6) Solon

7) Heelan

8) Charles City

9) Spencer

10) Grinnell

11) Decorah

12) North Polk

13) Glenwood

14) Mt. Pleasant

15) Winterset

Teams to Watch: Davenport Assumption, Atlantic, Center Point-Urbana, Gilbert, Mt. Vernon Lisbon

Girls Varsity Class 2A

1) Mid-Prairie Wellman

2) Williamsburg

3) WC-KP

4) Monticello

5) Davis County

6) Starmont

7) Panorama

8) Unity Christian

9) Jesup

10) ACGC

11) Waukon

12) Cresco

13) Dike-New Hartford

14) Cherokee

15) Sibley-Ocheydan

Teams to Watch: Chariton, Danville, Emmetsburg, Okoboji, Tipton

Girls Varsity Class 1A

1) Logan Magnolia

2) Denver

3) Aplington-Parkersburg

4) Kee

5) Regina

6) Pekin

7) Hudson

8) AHSTW

9) Central Elkader

10) Newman

11) Nodaway Valley

12) St. Edmonds

13) Tri-Center

14) North Linn

15) South Winneshiek

Teams to Watch: Cascade, Collins Maxwell, Earlham, Nashua-Plainfield, Prince of Peace

