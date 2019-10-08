Boys Varsity Class 4A
1) Dubuque Hempstead
2) Dowling Catholic
3) Johnston
4) Sioux City North
5) Cedar Falls
6) Pleasant Valley
7) CR Prairie
8) Iowa City West
9) Linn-Mar
10) Ames
11) Waukee
12) Urbandale
13) Iowa City Liberty
14) WD Epworth
15) CR Kennedy
Teams to Watch: Ankeny Centennial, CR Washington, Iowa City High, Southeast Polk, WDM Valley
Boys Varsity Class 3A
1) Clear Creek-Amana
2) Carlisle
3) Norwalk
4) Gilbert
5) Dallas Center Grimes
6) North Polk
7) Decorah
8) Center Point-Urbana
9) Dubuque Wahlert
10) Pella
11) Humboldt
12) Waverly-Shell Rock
13) Atlantic
14) Mt. Vernon Lisbon
15) MOC-Floyd Valley
Teams to Watch: Bondurant-Farrar, Grinnell, LeMars, Marion, Sgt. Bluff-Luton
Boys Varsity Class 2A
1) Tipton
2) Des Moines Christian
3) Monticello
4) South Hardin
5) Williamsburg
6) Albia
7) Mid-Prairie
8) Danville-New London
9) Okoboji
10) Davis County
11) Western Christian
12) Camanche
13) Crestwood
14) North Fayette Valley
15) Union
Teams to Watch: GC/GR, GLR/CL, Jesup, Northeast, Unity Christian
Boys Varsity Class 1A
1) Earlham
2) Nodaway Valley
3) Madrid
4) Maquoketa Valley
5) Calamus-Wheatland
6) South Winneshiek
7) Pekin
8) West Fork
9) Gehlen
10) Denver
11) Tri-Center
12) St. Albert
13) Newman
14) St. Ansgar
15) Ogden
Teams to Watch: Central Springs, Hudson, Sioux Central, St. Edmond, Woodbine
Girls Varsity Class 4A
1) Johnston
2) Dubuque Senior
3) Waukee
4) Linn-Mar
5) Southeast Polk
6) CR Prairie
7) Dubuque Hempstead
8) Iowa City High
9) Ankeny Centennial
10) Iowa City West
11) Urbandale
12) DM Roosevelt
13) Bettendorf
14) Iowa City Liberty
15) WD Epworth
Teams to Watch: Dowling Catholic, Indianola, Ottumwa, Pleasant Valley, WDM Valley
Girls Varsity Class 3A
1) Ballard
2) Dubuque Wahlert
3) Dallas Center Grimes
4) Harlan
5) Norwalk
6) Solon
7) Heelan
8) Charles City
9) Spencer
10) Grinnell
11) Decorah
12) North Polk
13) Glenwood
14) Mt. Pleasant
15) Winterset
Teams to Watch: Davenport Assumption, Atlantic, Center Point-Urbana, Gilbert, Mt. Vernon Lisbon
Girls Varsity Class 2A
1) Mid-Prairie Wellman
2) Williamsburg
3) WC-KP
4) Monticello
5) Davis County
6) Starmont
7) Panorama
8) Unity Christian
9) Jesup
10) ACGC
11) Waukon
12) Cresco
13) Dike-New Hartford
14) Cherokee
15) Sibley-Ocheydan
Teams to Watch: Chariton, Danville, Emmetsburg, Okoboji, Tipton
Girls Varsity Class 1A
1) Logan Magnolia
2) Denver
3) Aplington-Parkersburg
4) Kee
5) Regina
6) Pekin
7) Hudson
8) AHSTW
9) Central Elkader
10) Newman
11) Nodaway Valley
12) St. Edmonds
13) Tri-Center
14) North Linn
15) South Winneshiek
Teams to Watch: Cascade, Collins Maxwell, Earlham, Nashua-Plainfield, Prince of Peace