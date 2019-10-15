Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Week 7 Iowa Cross Country Rankings

The Starmont girls cross country team is ranked No. 6 in the Class 2A state rankings.

 MIKE THOMAS | oelwein daily register

Boys 4A Rankings

1) Dubuque Hempstead

2) WDM Dowling Catholic

3) Johnston

4) Sioux City North

5) Cedar Falls

6) Pleasant Valley

7) CR Prairie

8) Iowa City West

9) Iowa City Liberty

10) Ames

11) Urbandale

12) Linn-Mar

13) WDM Valley

14) Waukee

15) Iowa City High

Teams to Watch: Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, CR Kennedy, WD Epworth, Southeast Polk

Boys 3A Rankings

1) Clear Creek-Amana

2) Carlisle

3) Dallas Center Grimes

4) Norwalk

5) North Polk

6) Gilbert

7) Decorah

8) Center Point-Urbana

9) Dubuque Wahlert

10) Pella

11) Humboldt

12) Atlantic

13) Marion

14) Lisbon

15) Waverly-Shell Rock

Teams to Watch: Bondurant-Farrar, Grinnell, LeMars, MOC-Floyd Valley, West Delaware

Boys 2A Rankings

1) Tipton

2) Des Moines Christian

3) Monticello

4) South Hardin

5) Williamsburg

6) Albia

7) Danville-New London

8) Mid-Prairie

9) Okoboji

10) Western Christian

11) Camanche

12) Davis County

13) Crestwood

14) Central Decatur

15) GC/GR

Teams to Watch: AC/GC, Jesup, North Fayette Valley, Sioux Center, Union

Boys 1A Rankings

1) Earlham

2) Nodaway Valley

3) Madrid

4) West Fork

5) Calamus Wheatland

6) South Winneshiek

7) Pekin

8) Maquoketa Valley

9) Gehlen

10) Denver

11) St. Albert

12) Tri-Center

13) Newman

14) St. Ansgar

15) Ogden

Teams to Watch: Central Springs, Hudson, Sioux Central, St. Edmond, Woodbine

Girls 4A Rankings

1) Johnston

2) Dubuque Senior

3) Linn-Mar

4) Waukee

5) Southeast Polk

6) Iowa City High

7) CR Prairie

8) Ankeny Centennial

9) Dubuque Hempstead

10) Urbandale

11) DM Roosevelt

12) WD Epworth

13) Iowa City West

14) Bettendorf

15) Iowa City Liberty

Teams to Watch: WDM Dowling Catholic, Indianola, Ottumwa, Pleasant Valley, WDM Valley

Girls 3A Rankings

1) Ballard

2) Wahlert

3) DCG

4) Harlan

5) Norwalk

6) Solon

7) Charles City

8) Decorah

9) Grinnell

10) Spencer

11) Heelan

12) Glenwood

13) North Polk

14) Carlisle

15) Pella

Teams to Watch: Davenport Assumption, Gilbert, Mt. Pleasant, Lisbon, Winterset

Girls 2A Rankings

1) Mid-Prairie Wellman

2) Williamsburg

3) WC-KP

4) Monticello

5) Davis County

6) Jesup

7) Starmont

8) Panorama

9) Unity Christian

10) Dike-New Hartford

11) ACGC

12) Emmetsburg

13) Waukon

14) Crestwood

15) Okoboji

Teams to Watch: Chariton, Cherokee, Sibley Ocheydan, Springville, Tipton

Girls 1A Rankings

1) Logan Magnolia

2) Aplington-Parkersburg

3) Denver

4) Kee

5) Regina

6) Pekin

7) Hudson

8) AHSTW

9) Newman

10) Central Elkader

11) St. Edmonds

12) Tri-Center

13) Earlham

14) North Linn

15) Nashua-Plainfield

Teams to Watch: Collin Maxwell, Nodaway Valley, Prince of Peace, South Winneshiek, Van Meter

