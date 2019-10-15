Week 7 Iowa Cross Country Rankings

Boys 4A Rankings
1) Dubuque Hempstead
2) WDM Dowling Catholic
3) Johnston
4) Sioux City North
5) Cedar Falls
6) Pleasant Valley
7) CR Prairie
8) Iowa City West
9) Iowa City Liberty
10) Ames
11) Urbandale
12) Linn-Mar
13) WDM Valley
14) Waukee
15) Iowa City High
Teams to Watch: Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, CR Kennedy, WD Epworth, Southeast Polk
Boys 3A Rankings
1) Clear Creek-Amana
2) Carlisle
3) Dallas Center Grimes
4) Norwalk
5) North Polk
6) Gilbert
7) Decorah
8) Center Point-Urbana
9) Dubuque Wahlert
10) Pella
11) Humboldt
12) Atlantic
13) Marion
14) Lisbon
15) Waverly-Shell Rock
Teams to Watch: Bondurant-Farrar, Grinnell, LeMars, MOC-Floyd Valley, West Delaware
Boys 2A Rankings
1) Tipton
2) Des Moines Christian
3) Monticello
4) South Hardin
5) Williamsburg
6) Albia
7) Danville-New London
8) Mid-Prairie
9) Okoboji
10) Western Christian
11) Camanche
12) Davis County
13) Crestwood
14) Central Decatur
15) GC/GR
Teams to Watch: AC/GC, Jesup, North Fayette Valley, Sioux Center, Union
Boys 1A Rankings
1) Earlham
2) Nodaway Valley
3) Madrid
4) West Fork
5) Calamus Wheatland
6) South Winneshiek
7) Pekin
8) Maquoketa Valley
9) Gehlen
10) Denver
11) St. Albert
12) Tri-Center
13) Newman
14) St. Ansgar
15) Ogden
Teams to Watch: Central Springs, Hudson, Sioux Central, St. Edmond, Woodbine
Girls 4A Rankings
1) Johnston
2) Dubuque Senior
3) Linn-Mar
4) Waukee
5) Southeast Polk
6) Iowa City High
7) CR Prairie
8) Ankeny Centennial
9) Dubuque Hempstead
10) Urbandale
11) DM Roosevelt
12) WD Epworth
13) Iowa City West
14) Bettendorf
15) Iowa City Liberty
Teams to Watch: WDM Dowling Catholic, Indianola, Ottumwa, Pleasant Valley, WDM Valley
Girls 3A Rankings
1) Ballard
2) Wahlert
3) DCG
4) Harlan
5) Norwalk
6) Solon
7) Charles City
8) Decorah
9) Grinnell
10) Spencer
11) Heelan
12) Glenwood
13) North Polk
14) Carlisle
15) Pella
Teams to Watch: Davenport Assumption, Gilbert, Mt. Pleasant, Lisbon, Winterset
Girls 2A Rankings
1) Mid-Prairie Wellman
2) Williamsburg
3) WC-KP
4) Monticello
5) Davis County
6) Jesup
7) Starmont
8) Panorama
9) Unity Christian
10) Dike-New Hartford
11) ACGC
12) Emmetsburg
13) Waukon
14) Crestwood
15) Okoboji
Teams to Watch: Chariton, Cherokee, Sibley Ocheydan, Springville, Tipton
Girls 1A Rankings
1) Logan Magnolia
2) Aplington-Parkersburg
3) Denver
4) Kee
5) Regina
6) Pekin
7) Hudson
8) AHSTW
9) Newman
10) Central Elkader
11) St. Edmonds
12) Tri-Center
13) Earlham
14) North Linn
15) Nashua-Plainfield
Teams to Watch: Collin Maxwell, Nodaway Valley, Prince of Peace, South Winneshiek, Van Meter