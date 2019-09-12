Boys 4A
1.Dowling Catholic, WDM
2. Dubuque, Hempstead
3. Prairie, CR
4. Cedar Falls
5. Johnston
6. Sioux City, North
7. Iowa City, West
8. Pleasant Valley
9. Urbandale
10. CR Kennedy
11.Ames
12. Waukee
13. Southeast Polk
14. Ankeny Centennial
15. Valley, WDM
Teams to Watch
CR Washington
Epworth, Western Dubuque
Iowa City, City High
Iowa City, Liberty
Linn-Mar, Marion
Girls 4A
1.Johnston
2. Southeast Polk
3. Waukee
4. Dubuque, Senior
5. Linn-Mar, Marion
6. Dubuque, Hempstead
7. Prairie, CR
8. Ankeny Centennial
9. Dowling Catholic, WDM
10. DM, Roosevelt
11.Ottumwa
12. Iowa City, City High
13. Bettendorf
14. Iowa City, Liberty
15. Iowa City, West
Teams to Watch
Indianola
Pleasant Valley
Sioux City, East
Urbandale
Valley, WDM
Boys 3A
1.Carlisle
2. Dallas Center Grimes
3. Gilbert
4. Clear Creek Amana
5. Norwalk
6. Marion
7. Pella
8. North Polk
9. Decorah
10. Wahlert
11.Atlantic
12. Waverly-Shell Rock
13. Humboldt
14. Center Point-Urbana
15. MOC-Floyd Valley
Teams to Watch
Charles City
Harlan
Mount Vernon-Lisbon
Sergeant Bluff Luton
Spencer
Girls 3A
1.Ballard
2. Wahlert
3. DCG
4. Harlan
5. Spencer
6. Norwalk
7. Atlantic
8. North Polk
9. Heelan
10. Solon
11.CPU
12. Grinnell
13. Mt. Pleasant
14. Decorah
15. Glenwood
Teams to Watch
Benton
Charles City
Humboldt
Marion
Mount Vernon-Lisbon
Boys 2A
1.Tipton
2. South Hardin
3. Davis County
4. Albia
5. Des Moines Christian
6. Monticello
7. Camanche
8. GC/G-R
9. Williamsburg
10. Western Christian
11.Okoboji
12. Unity Christian
13. Mid-Prairie
14. G-LR/CL
15. Central Decatur
Teams to Watch
Danville-New London
Jesup
OABCIG
North Fayette Valley
Red Oak
Girls 2A
1.Mid-Prairie Wellman
2. Williamsburg
3. WC-KP
4. Waukon
5. Jesup
6. Panorama, Panora
7. Starmont
8. Emmetsburg
9. Cherokee
10. Unity Christian
11.ACGC
12. Monticello
13. Western Christian
14. Davis County
15. Shenandoah
Teams to Watch
Chariton
Cresco – Crestwood
Danville – New London
Springville – CC
West Marshall
Boys 1A
1.Earlham
2. Madrid
3. Maquoketa Valley
4. Nodaway Valley
5. South Winnishiek
6. Denver
7. Pekin
8. Tri Center
9. Ogden
10. West Fork
11.IKM
12. Saint Albert
13. Calamus Wheatland
14. Saint Edmond
15. Saint Ansgar
Teams to Watch
Durant
Newman
Sioux Central
Siouxland Christian
Wilton
Girls 1A
1.Logan Magnolia
2. Denver
3. Aplington-Parkersburg
4. Kee
5. Central Elkader
6. Hudson
7. Pekin
8. Newman
9. Earlham
10. Marquette
11.Regina
12. Tri Center
13. Saint Edmond
14. South Winnishiek
15. North Linn
Teams to Watch
AHSTW
Collins Maxwell
Nashua-Plainfield
Ridgeview
West Fork