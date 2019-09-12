Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Boys 4A

1.Dowling Catholic, WDM

2. Dubuque, Hempstead

3. Prairie, CR

4. Cedar Falls

5. Johnston

6. Sioux City, North

7. Iowa City, West

8. Pleasant Valley

9. Urbandale

10. CR Kennedy

11.Ames

12. Waukee

13. Southeast Polk

14. Ankeny Centennial

15. Valley, WDM

Teams to Watch

CR Washington

Epworth, Western Dubuque

Iowa City, City High

Iowa City, Liberty

Linn-Mar, Marion

Girls 4A

1.Johnston

2. Southeast Polk

3. Waukee

4. Dubuque, Senior

5. Linn-Mar, Marion

6. Dubuque, Hempstead

7. Prairie, CR

8. Ankeny Centennial

9. Dowling Catholic, WDM

10. DM, Roosevelt

11.Ottumwa

12. Iowa City, City High

13. Bettendorf

14. Iowa City, Liberty

15. Iowa City, West

Teams to Watch

Indianola

Pleasant Valley

Sioux City, East

Urbandale

Valley, WDM

Boys 3A

1.Carlisle

2. Dallas Center Grimes

3. Gilbert

4. Clear Creek Amana

5. Norwalk

6. Marion

7. Pella

8. North Polk

9. Decorah

10. Wahlert

11.Atlantic

12. Waverly-Shell Rock

13. Humboldt

14. Center Point-Urbana

15. MOC-Floyd Valley

Teams to Watch

Charles City

Harlan

Mount Vernon-Lisbon

Sergeant Bluff Luton

Spencer

Girls 3A

1.Ballard

2. Wahlert

3. DCG

4. Harlan

5. Spencer

6. Norwalk

7. Atlantic

8. North Polk

9. Heelan

10. Solon

11.CPU

12. Grinnell

13. Mt. Pleasant

14. Decorah

15. Glenwood

Teams to Watch

Benton

Charles City

Humboldt

Marion

Mount Vernon-Lisbon

Boys 2A

1.Tipton

2. South Hardin

3. Davis County

4. Albia

5. Des Moines Christian

6. Monticello

7. Camanche

8. GC/G-R

9. Williamsburg

10. Western Christian

11.Okoboji

12. Unity Christian

13. Mid-Prairie

14. G-LR/CL

15. Central Decatur

Teams to Watch

Danville-New London

Jesup

OABCIG

North Fayette Valley

Red Oak

Girls 2A

1.Mid-Prairie Wellman

2. Williamsburg

3. WC-KP

4. Waukon

5. Jesup

6. Panorama, Panora

7. Starmont

8. Emmetsburg

9. Cherokee

10. Unity Christian

11.ACGC

12. Monticello

13. Western Christian

14. Davis County

15. Shenandoah

Teams to Watch

Chariton

Cresco – Crestwood

Danville – New London

Springville – CC

West Marshall

Boys 1A

1.Earlham

2. Madrid

3. Maquoketa Valley

4. Nodaway Valley

5. South Winnishiek

6. Denver

7. Pekin

8. Tri Center

9. Ogden

10. West Fork

11.IKM

12. Saint Albert

13. Calamus Wheatland

14. Saint Edmond

15. Saint Ansgar

Teams to Watch

Durant

Newman

Sioux Central

Siouxland Christian

Wilton

Girls 1A

1.Logan Magnolia

2. Denver

3. Aplington-Parkersburg

4. Kee

5. Central Elkader

6. Hudson

7. Pekin

8. Newman

9. Earlham

10. Marquette

11.Regina

12. Tri Center

13. Saint Edmond

14. South Winnishiek

15. North Linn

Teams to Watch

AHSTW

Collins Maxwell

Nashua-Plainfield

Ridgeview

West Fork

