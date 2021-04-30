LA PORTE CITY — Freshman Anna Curley’ s first golf match was, well — interesting, according to head coach Brenda Roberts.
It was raining at South Hills Golf Course in Waterloo during that triangular against Hudson and Tripoli. Curley, like most of her teammates, had never golfed before on a varsity level.
“She was nervous, petrified, and I think she wanted to cry and she wanted to quit,” Roberts said.
Curley shot an 84 that day.
How time has helped.
Curley carded a 56 on Thursday during a dual against Union and earned runner-up medalist as the Knights beat the Warriors, 232-245.
“I had my lucky ball, I guess,” she said sheepishly. “It was just a good day.”
Curley’s 56 wasn’t her best score of the season — she’s posted two 53s and has only one round over 60. But she tied for second at a previous meet and lost on a scorecard playoff.
“She’s been on the fringe of being runner-up,” Roberts said. “I think that has given her the drive to fight and improve. And to want to do better because she could taste it.”
Curley parred the No. 8 hole and bogeyed the par-4 No. 1 on the par-35 nine-hole course. A quadruple bogey on No. 9 pushed her a little further from Union’s Sarah Michael, who was medalist with a 51, on a day the wind and dry, fast greens played havoc with most everyone’s round.
“I had some good long-distance shots that put me on the green a few holes,” she said. “But the putting was a thing. Not too well, if I’m going to be honest. Putting wasn’t great today.”
Teammate Lydia Imbrogno posted a 60 while playing with Curley, while Jaylyn Robinson (64) and Sophia Kohl (65) accounted for the team score. Makenna Porath (75), Olivia Oldfather (76), Mady Richards (77) and Maesy Wahl (96) also carded varsity scores.
“I think we did good — a lot better than we have been doing,” Curley said. “I’m happy about that.”
Added Roberts, “It is so good for me as a coach to see the improvement they’ve had from day one to day now. They’ve all learned something and learn something new each time they come out. That’s important for us and them.”
LA PORTE CITY — Three 50s were a couple strokes within team leader Parker Landsgard’s 48 on Thursday in a 168-198 loss to the Knights.
“This was a very challenging course for us,” head coach Cole Mather said. “We’ve never played a course like this where you have to go — you have to be short on everything. And we hadn’t played with a mound-style green like this course has.”
Landgard played bogey golf to close with his score while Brody Blaylock, Gavin Leistikow and Michael Mann were all two strokes behind. Blaylock posted a pair of high numbers to offset a bogey and two pars while Mann steadily mixed in 5s, 6s and 7s.
“They finished — I don’t think they finished with what they wanted to, but they gave it their best,” Mather said. “That’s all you can do.”
The coach noted players are still trying to balance a ‘home run’ strategy with playing more technical.
“Our biggest point right now is just to understand what we’re trying to do with the golf ball,” Mather said. “Not necessarily go pin-seeking, but put yourself in good situations to make the next shot. That’s what we’ve been focusing on this year.”