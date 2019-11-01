Bloody Run Creek
Notes: Due to heavy rainfall events this fall, the middle and lower campgrounds on Bloody Run are closed for the season. Visitors are asked to stay off the grassed areas and park in designated areas only. Trout continue to be stocked weekly where possible. Fall fishing is great on this stream, as well as the opportunity to observe fantastic fall colors.
Rainbow Trout — Excellent: A simple light-weight rod and reel provide great action for anglers of all ages. Use cheese or egg imitation baits.
Brown Trout — Good: Watch for trout redds in the stream bottom. Brownies are spawning and may be seen guarding nests. Walk around these areas.
Brook Trout — Slow: Brook trout spawn is on. Walk around freshly exposed gravel; these are trout nests.
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Notes: A variety of fish are biting as water levels stabilize and clarity improves. Fish are moving into overwintering areas.
Walleye — Fair: Fish below dams or find deeper pools in the eddies. Use a hook tipped with a crawler or a jig with a twister tail or ring worm.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Notes: Reports of anglers catching smallmouth bass and walleye on the Cedar River. Concentrate on deeper overwintering pools with the colder water temperatures.
Smallmouth Bass — Good: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with a minnow.
Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with a minnow below low-head dams or deeper overwintering pools.
Decorah District Streams
Notes: Last week for catchable trout stockings in area streams. Many stocked fish remain in streams through the winter, creating excellent angling opportunities. Hunting seasons are open in Iowa; wear bright orange and be visible to hunters.
Brown Trout — Good: Brown trout spawn is on. Use care around freshly cleared gravel in the stream bottom. Try terrestrial insect flies such as grasshoppers or crickets. Sporadic blue-winged olive and tan caddis fly hatches are occurring.
Rainbow Trout — Good: Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. A worm fished under a bobber in slow water works well. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure.
Brook Trout — Good: Good caddis fly hatches on sunny warm days. With dirtier water, try woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures.
Lake Hendricks
Notes: Restroom facilities are closed for the season. New construction will be completed by spring 2020. Fish activity is improving with cooler weather. Water clarity is good. Water temperatures is in the low 40’s.
Black Crappie — Good: Find crappie suspended over rock humps or other structure. Use a spinner or a minnow under a bobber.
Bluegill — Good: Use a small jig tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber.
Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm with a slow retrieve.
Lake Meyer
Notes: All docks have been removed for the season. Few anglers have been out. Water clarity is excellent.
Bluegill — Good: Use small jig tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber.
Black Crappie — Good: Try a spinner bait around logs and rocky structure.
Largemouth Bass — Good: Use jigs tipped with twister tails or crankbaits; fish move slower in cooler water.
Osborne Pond
Notes: Repairs to the dam are complete; fish attracting structures were added in early September. Fall rains filled Osborne Pond quickly. Baby bluegill stocked in September will grow fast over the winter, especially without competition from other fish. Baby bass and catfish will be added in early summer 2020. Great fishing to come in 2022.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Notes: Clarity is improving and levels are stabilizing. Flows remain high; use care if you are using a watercraft. Water temperatures are in the 40’s.
Smallmouth Bass — Good: Find smallies in deeper water out of the current. A variety of baits are working.
Walleye — Fair: Try a crawler on a hook or jig with a twister tail. Fish the overcast days or evenings for best luck.
Volga Lake
Notes: Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are in the low 40’s.Boat ramps have been pulled for the season.
Black Crappie — Good: Use a spinner bait around rocky structure or woody debris.
Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a crankbait reeled with a slow retrieve.
Bluegill — Good: Fish shallow bays and along rocky shoreline with a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber.
North Prairie Lake
Notes: North Prairie Lake was stocked today, Oct. 31, with catchable rainbow trout. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Rainbow Trout — Good: Cast and retrieve small jigs or spinnerbaits.