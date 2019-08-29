Cedar River (above Nashua)
Pleasant weekend weather. Chance for rain on Saturday. Temperatures in the mid 70’s for highs to 50’s for lows. Water clarity on area streams good. Fish action picking up with cooler temperatures and settled weather patterns. For information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Black crappie — Good: Find crappies in side channels and backwaters. Use a hook tipped with a minnow or bladed spinner for luck. Bluegill — Good: Fish along the shoreline with a small hook tipped with piece of worm for a gill.
Channel catfish — Good: Use worms, and cheese or stink baits fished on the river bottom for best luck.
Smallmouth bass — Good: Spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished on edge of eddies or dropoffs will find a bass
Walleye — Good: Fish the eddies and slack water with a jig and twistertail or worm.
Decorah District Streams
Brook trout — Fair: With dirtier water, try using woolly buggers, San Juan worms, or other subsurface flies and lures. For clear water, use emerging insects with a scud dropper.
Brown trout — Good: Brown trout are feasting on terrestrial insects. Try grasshopper or cricket flies. Also try crayfish.
Rainbow trout — Good: A crappie or bluegill set-up works great for trout fishing. Put a piece of cheese or small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber in a good hole and wait.
Lake Hendricks
Bluegill — Slow: Find fish on edge of weed beds. Use a small piece of worm about a foot below bobber.
Black crappie — Slow: Crappie are hit or miss. A slow troll might get one to come to a hook.
Channel catfish — Good: Channel catfish are biting. Use worms, stink or cheese baits for best luck. Leave bait on bottom until a tug is felt. Set the hook.
Largemouth bass — Slow: Fish the edge of weeds. Use topwater lures for best action.
Lake Meyer
Black crappie — Slow: A bladed spinnerbait just above the vegetation should turn a crappie head.
Bluegill — Slow: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber just above the submersed weeds.
Channel catfish — Good: Nice sized catfish in shallow water near woody structures. Fish during low light conditions with clear water.
Mississippi River
Upper Mississippi River levels have dropped to near normal summer conditions. Boaters should use caution due to new sand deposits and sedimentation of many parts of the river after several months of continuous flood water. As levels continue to drop boat ramps and channels can become very shallow. Water temperature is in the lower 70’s.
Bluegill — Excellent: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 ft of water in side channels with slight current.
Channel catfish — Excellent: Catfish are biting on crawlers or stinkbait fished in side channel current. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish.
Smallmouth bass — Good: Smallmouth are hitting crankbaits on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.
Largemouth bass — Fair: Largemouth are scattered but hungry. As water levels drop bass may move to deeper water and wing dams.
Walleye — Slow: Expecting to see the walleye bite improve as they move on the wingdams but so far the bite is slow.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Smallmouth bass — Fair: Fish near eddies, rocky outcroppings, and ledges for Smallmouth. Use a jig tipped with a twistertail or crawfish crankbait.
Walleye — Fair: Find walleye in deeper pools and brush piles. Use spinner baits or jig tipped with twistertail.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Pleasant weekend weather. Chance for rain on Saturday. Temperatures in the mid 70's for highs to 50's for lows. Water clarity on area streams good. Fish action picking up with cooler temperatures and settled weather patterns. Flows remain elevated but water levels are low. Use care when paddling. Read the water ahead of you. Get out if necessary.
Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Fish the deeper pools and eddies. Use spinnerbaits or jig tipped with plastic tails. Walleye — Fair: Fish undercut ledges and brush piles for walleye.
Volga Lake
Black Crappie — Slow: Slowly troll through the lake to find suspended fish. Bluegill — Slow: Fish found at depths of 6ft or less. Use a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Find a shallow shoreline littered with woody debris. Use stinkbaits or worms and wait for a whiskery tug. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Run a crank or jerk bait along the edge of rocky or woody structure for some bass action.