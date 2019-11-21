Cedar River (above Nashua)Temperatures lower 40’s for highs to below freezing for lows. Mostly sunny through the weekend. Water clarity on area rivers and streams excellent. Water levels slightly rising after rain. Flows remain high on all area rivers. Trout streams good to excellent. For information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Northeast Anglers fishing back eddies and open water areas below dams are catching fish. Backwaters beginning to freeze but ice fishing not recommended. Ice conditions change rapidly this time of year.
Walleye — Fair: Fish below dams or find deeper pools and fish the eddies. Use a hook tipped with a crawler or a jig with a twister tail or ring worm.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)Anglers have been catching a few walleye and northern pike on the Cedar River.
Interior rivers are in excellent condition but may have bumped up in levels with the recent rainfall. Next week forecast looks more seasonable and anglers should be targeting river walleyes. Most Black Hawk County lakes have reopened of ice and angling reports have been quiet. Many trout streams have been recently stocked and are in excellent condition. For further information contact the N.E. District Office at 563-927-3276.
Northern Pike — Fair: Try casting and retrieving larger spinner baits near instream habitat or deeper overwintering areas.
Walleye — Fair: Try casting and retrieving crankbaits or using jig and minnow near instream habitat or deeper overwintering areas.
Stocked fish remain in streams through the winter creating excellent angling opportunities. Trout streams with good flows remain open even during winter. Please visit our website to find out when and where trout may be coming to a community near you. Hunting seasons are now open in Iowa. Anglers fishing wildlife management areas should wear bright orange and be visible to hunters.
Brook Trout — Good: Redds or trout nests are cleared areas in the stream bottom. Avoid walking here. With fewer insect hatches, try using flies imitating minnows such as a wholly bugger.
Brown Trout — Good: Use care around freshly cleared gravel in stream bottom. Try a fly imitating small silvery fish. Feathered spinner baits work well when fished through pools.
Rainbow Trout — Good: Use an ultra light pole and reel for some fun action. A worm fished under a bobber in slow water works well. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure.
With warmer weather last week, ice conditions on Lake Hendricks have deteriorated. Not safe for fishing. Area around aerator is open. No motorized vehicles allowed on ice.
No report on black crappie, bluegill or largemouth bass.
With warmer weather and windy conditions, Lake Meyer has opened up. Ice fishing not recommended.
No report on black crappie, bluegill or largemouth bass.
The extended forecast for next week looks promising for some good trout fishing. Most streams have been recently stocked with rainbow trout and many have great populations of wild brown trout.
Recent fish sampling efforts revealed a good population of walleye on the Maquoketa River in Delaware County.
Walleye — Fair: Try casting and retrieving crankbaits or using jig and minnow near instream habitat or deeper overwintering areas.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Mill pond at Vernon Springs by Cresco is open in areas but will loose ice quickly with moving water. Ice fishing not recommended. Public reminded no motorized vehicles allowed on this area.
Volga Lake has lost alot of ice with warmer windy conditions. Ice fishing not recommended.
No report on black crappie, bluegill and largemouth bass.
Wapsi River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
There have been good reports of walleye being caught on the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County this past week.
Walleye — Good: Try casting and retrieving or trolling crankbaits or using jig and minnow near instream habitat or deeper overwintering areas.
Mississippi River Pool 10
River level at Lynxville is down several feet at 617.8 ft and predicted come back up a foot this week. Water temperature is 37°F at Lock & Dam 9. Sny Magill ramp is not accessible due to high water.
Largemouth Bass — No Report: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water.
Bluegill — Fair: Look for bluegill to be moving into deeper backwater areas out of the current.
Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Smallmouth are hitting crankbaits on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.
Channel Catfish — No Report: Catfish are biting on crawlers fished in side channel current.
Freshwater Drum — No Report: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish
Walleye — Fair: Anglers are jigging with minnows below the Lock and Dams with some success.
Yellow Perch — No Report: Yellow perch are biting on crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 ft of water.
Black Crappie — No Report: The fall crappie bite has slowed up. Fish the flooded trees and side channels with small jigs.
Sauger — Fair: Sauger have been biting on jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the lock & dams.
River level at Guttenberg has fallen several feet at 9.3 ft and expected to rise near 11 ft by late next week. Turkey River boat ramp is closed. Water temperature is 34° F at Lock & Dam 10.
Northeast Largemouth Bass — No Report: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water.
Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Smallmouth are hitting crankbaits on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.
Bluegill — Fair: Look for bluegill to be moving into deeper backwater areas out of the current.
Channel Catfish — No Report: Catfish are biting on crawlers fished in side channel current.
Freshwater Drum — No Report: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish.
Walleye — Fair: Anglers are jigging with minnows below the Lock and Dams with some success.
Black Crappie — No Report: The fall crappie bite has slowed up. Fish the flooded trees and side channels with small jigs.
Yellow Perch — No Report: Yellow perch are biting on crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 ft of water.
Northeast Sauger — Fair: Sauger have been biting on jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the lock & dams.
The water level at the Dubuque Lock and Dam is 9.9 feet and the level at the RR Bridge is 12.0. River levels at Dubuque are expected to recede over the next week. The water temperature is 35 degrees. Water clarity is good. Some ice is in the backwaters but no ice fishing was reported to us.
Northeast Sauger — Fair: Tailwater sauger fishing has started with most anglers using a jig and minnow.
Sauger — Good: A few sauger are starting to show up in the creel by anglers using a jig and minnow rigs.
The water level at the Bellevue Lock and Dam is at 10.9 feet and receding. The water temperature is 35 degrees. Water clarity is good. The DNR ramp is open again as flood waters have receded off of it.
Walleye — Fair: Not a lot of walleye are being reported but indeed a few nice sized fish can be found.
Sauger — Good: Fall sauger fishing has officially begun. Try using jigs tipped with minnows in the tailwater areas.
The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is 10.2 feet, Camanche is at 13.0 feet and LeClaire is at 7.3 feet. Water temperature is around 35 degrees. River levels are expected to fall over the next week.
Northeast Walleye — Fair: A few nice fish over 30 inches have been reported in the past couple weeks even in the high water.
Sauger — No Report: Expect sauger fishing to really pick up once the river recedes to near normal winter levels. Most sauger anglers use a jig and minnow rig.
The water level at Rock Island is 10.8 feet and will recede this week. The water temperature is around 35 degrees and water clarity is good.
River level at Lansing is 9.0 ft and predicted rise to 9.5 ft next week. Water temperature is 36° F.
Largemouth Bass — No Report: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water.
Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Smallmouth are hitting crankbaits on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.
Bluegill — Fair: Look for bluegill to be moving into deeper backwater areas out of the current.
Channel Catfish — No Report: Catfish are biting on crawlers fished in side channel current.
Freshwater Drum — No Report: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish
Walleye — Slow: Vertical jigging with twister-tails or jig tipped with minnows has had most success in L&D tailwaters.
Black Crappie — No Report: The fall crappie bite has slowed up. Fish the flooded trees and side channels with small jigs.
Yellow Perch — No Report: Yellow perch are biting on crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 ft of water.