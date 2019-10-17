Decorah District StreamsAll streams are stocked weather and stream conditions permitting in October, but locations are unannounced. Hunting seasons are open in Iowa; wear bright orange and be visible to hunters. Brown Trout — Good: Try terrestrial insect flies such as grasshoppers or crickets; also try crayfish patterns. Rainbow Trout — Good: Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. A worm fished under a bobber in slow water works well. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure. Brook Trout — Good: Good caddis fly hatches on sunny warm days. With dirtier water, try woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures.
Lake HendricksRestroom facilities are closed for the season. New construction will be completed by spring 2020. Fish activity is improving with cooler weather. Black Crappie — Good: Find crappie suspended over rock humps or other structure. Use a spinner or a minnow under a bobber. Bluegill — Good: Use a small jig tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm with a slow retrieve for best luck.
Lake MeyerAngler courtesy docks have been pulled for the winter. Few anglers have been out. Water clarity is excellent. Bluegill — Good: Use small jig tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Black Crappie — Good: Try a spinner bait around logs and rocky structure. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use jigs tipped with twister tails or crankbaits; fish move slower with cooler water.
Volga LakeWater clarity is good. Water temperatures are in the low to mid-50’s. Black Crappie — Fair: Use a spinner bait around rocky structure or woody debris. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
Pleasant weather forecast for this weekend. Chance of rain on Saturday. Temperatures in the 60’s for highs to 40’s for lows. Water clarity is good on area streams. Fish action is picking up with cooler temperatures. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)Anglers are doing good to excellent on crappie and bluegill in Casey Lake. Bluegill — Good: Find structure or fish from jetties or off of the dam to find bluegill. Cast and retrieve small jigs or use a piece of nightcrawler under a bobber in 2-4 feet of water. Black Crappie — Good: Find structure or fish from jetties or off of the dam to find crappie. Cast and retrieve small tube jigs or a minnow under a bobber in 2-4 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Topwater artificial baits have been fair to good on largemouth bass, particularly early morning or late evening hours.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)A few reports of anglers catching a few walleye on the Cedar River this past week. Walleye — Fair: Cast crankbaits or jigs tipped with a minnow; water temperatures are in the low 50’s.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)Some reports of anglers catching a few walleye on the Maquoketa River this past week. Walleye — Fair: Cast crankbaits or jigs tipped with a minnow; water temperatures are in the low 50’s.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)There are no reports on the Wapsipinicon River.
Interior river water levels are falling. There have been reports of walleye being caught. There are no reports on the lakes in and around Black Hawk County; anglers aren’t getting out with the recent wet and cold weather. Trout streams vary in condition with the recent rainfall; call ahead to check stream conditions. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.