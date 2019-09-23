Cedar River (above Nashua)
Conditions — Water levels and flows are high after recent rainfall events.
Channel catfish — Fair: Use worms and cheese or stink baits fished on the river bottom.
Smallmouth bass — Slow: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished on the edge of eddies or drop-offs.
Walleye — Slow: Use a jig and twister tail or worm fished in the eddies and slack water.
Bluegill — Slow: Try a small hook tipped with piece of worm fished along the shoreline.
Black crappie — Slow: Find crappies in side channels and backwaters. Use a hook tipped with a minnow or bladed spinner.
Decorah District Streams
Conditions — Some streams are muddy and high from recent rain events. Streams with better watersheds should clear quickly.
Brown trout — Good: Brown trout are feasting on terrestrial insects; try grasshopper or cricket flies. Also try crayfish.
Rainbow trout — Good: A crappie or bluegill set-up works great for trout fishing. Put a piece of cheese or small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber in a good hole and wait.
Brook trout — Good: With dirtier water, try woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures. For clear water, use emerging insects with a scud dropper.
Lake Hendricks
Conditions — Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. Clarity is poor with an algae bloom limiting visibility.
Black crappie — Slow: Use a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber. A slow troll might get one to come to a hook.
Bluegill — Slow: Find fish on the edge of weed beds. Use a small piece of worm about a foot below a bobber.
Largemouth bass — Slow: Use topwater lures fished in the edge of weeds.
Channel catfish — Slow: Channel catfish are biting. Use worms or baits. Leave your bait on the bottom until you feel a tug; set the hook.
Lake Meyer
Conditions — Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. Water clarity is good. The road to the boat ramp and the ramp will be closed Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 for improvements.
Bluegill — Slow: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber just above the submersed weeds.
Black crappie — Slow: A bladed spinnerbait just above the vegetation should turn a crappie head.
Largemouth bass — Slow: Fish topwater lures in the evening and morning.
Channel catfish — Slow: Catch nice sized catfish in shallow water near woody structures. Fish during low light conditions with clear water.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Conditions — Water levels are rising . Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. Flows remain high.
Walleye — Slow: Find walleye in deeper pools and brush piles. Use spinnerbaits or a jig tipped with a twister tail.
Smallmouth bass — Slow: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or crawfish crankbait fished near eddies, rocky outcroppings and ledges.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Conditions — Flows and water levels are high with recent rainfall amounts.
Smallmouth bass — Slow: Use spinnerbaits or a jig tipped with plastic tails fished in the deeper pools and eddies.
Walleye — Fair: Fish undercut ledges and brush piles.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Conditions — Water levels are high with recent rainfall.
Smallmouth bass — Slow: Use crawdad crankbaits or jigs tipped with black or white twister tails.
Walleye — Fair: Fish the eddies and drop-offs. Jigs tipped with minnows or twister tails work well.
Volga Lake
Conditions — Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. A green algae bloom is present.
Bluegill — Fair: Find fish at depths of 6 feet or less. Use a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber.
Black crappie — Fair: Slowly troll through the lake to find suspended fish.
Largemouth bass — Fair: Run a crank or jerk bait along the edge of rocky or woody structure.
Channel catfish — Fair: Find a shallow shoreline littered with woody debris. Use cut bait or worms and wait for a whiskery tug.
Lake Delhi
Conditions — Lake Delhi is producing bluegill and largemouth bass. Recent rainfall has caused a rise in river levels; the lake may become turbid.
Bluegill — Fair: Find structure or fish from docks to find bluegill. Cast and retrieve small jigs or use a piece of nightcrawler under a bobber.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast and retrieve spinnerbaits, crankbaits or plastics along area docks and shorelines.
Black Crappie — Fair: Try colored tube jigs near structure or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber at various depths to find crappie.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
There are no reports for the Maquoketa River. River levels are back on the rise with recent rainfall.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
There are no reports on the Shell Rock River. River levels are back on the rise with recent rainfall.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
There are no reports for the Wapsipinicon River. River levels are back on the rise with recent rainfall.
Interior river levels rose, some more than others, with the recent rainfall. Lakes in and around Black Hawk county have been hit and miss. Trout streams vary in condition with the recent rainfall; call ahead to check stream conditions. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.