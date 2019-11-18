Cedar River (above Nashua)
Fish are moving into overwintering areas. Backwaters are starting to freeze; ice fishing is not recommended. Ice conditions change fast this time of year. Walleye — Fair: Fish below dams or find deeper pools in the eddies. Use a hook tipped with a crawler or a jig with a twister tail or ring worm.
Decorah District Streams
Stocked fish remain in streams through the winter creating excellent angling opportunities. Trout streams with good flows remain open even during winter. Visit our website to find out when and where trout may be coming to a community near you. Hunting seasons are open in Iowa; wear bright orange and be visible to hunters. Brown Trout — Good: Brown trout spawn is nearing an end. Use care around freshly cleared gravel in the stream bottom. Try a fly imitating small silvery fish. Rainbow Trout — Good: Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. A worm fished under a bobber in slow water works well. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure. Brook Trout — Good: Brook trout spawn is nearing an end. Redds or trout nests are cleared areas in the stream bottom; avoid walking here. With fewer insect hatches, try using flies imitating minnows such as a wholly bugger.
Lake Hendricks
Lake Hendricks is mostly covered with about 2 inches ice. Not safe for fishing. Area around the aerator is open. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice.
Lake Meyer
Lake Meyer is about 70 percent frozen, with no shoreline access. Ice fishing is not recommended.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Mill Pond at Vernon Springs by Cresco is frozen. Ice fishing is not recommended. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on this area.
Volga Lake
Volga Lake is almost frozen. There is open area west of the boat ramp. Ice fishing is not recommended.
Temperatures are fluctuating from upper 30’s for highs to upper 20’s for lows. Chance for mixed precipitation Saturday evening into Sunday. Water clarity is excellent on area rivers and streams. Water levels are stabilizing, but flows remain high on all area rivers. Trout streams are good to excellent. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Anglers are catching a few walleye and northern pike on the Cedar River. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast and retrieve larger spinner baits near instream habitat or deeper overwintering areas. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve crankbaits or use jig and minnow near instream habitat or deeper overwintering areas.
Manchester District Streams
The extended forecast for next week looks promising for good trout fishing. Most streams were recently stocked with rainbow trout and many have great populations of wild brown trout. Brown trout fishing could be good with the expected snow melt next week.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Recent fish sampling efforts showed a good population of walleye on the Maquoketa River in Delaware County. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve crankbaits or use jig and minnow near instream habitat or deeper overwintering areas.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
There are no reports on the Shell Rock River.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Good reports of walleye being caught on the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County. Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve or troll crankbaits or use jig and minnow near instream habitat or deeper overwintering areas.
Interior rivers are in excellent condition, except a little ice on some areas. Next week’s forecast looks more seasonable; target river walleyes. Most Black Hawk County lakes have a skim of ice heading into early winter; no reports of angling. Many trout streams were recently stocked and are in excellent condition. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.