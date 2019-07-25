Cedar River (above Nashua)
Water levels are falling. Water clarity is improving. Use caution when boating; submersed hazards are not visible. Channel Catfish — Good: Use worms and cheese or stink baits fished on the river bottom. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished deep. Walleye — Fair: Try a jig and twister tail or worm fished in the eddies and slack water.
Decorah District Streams
Wild parsnip is drying out; use caution when walking through this plant to get to your favorite stream. Keep your arms and legs covered to avoid nasty blisters. A few streams are not stocked in July and August; water temperatures tend to get too warm for trout. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927-5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout — Good: Brown trout are feasting on terrestrial insects; try grasshopper or cricket flies. Also try crayfish. Rainbow Trout — Good: A crappie or bluegill set-up works great for trout fishing. Put a piece of cheese or small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber in a good hole and wait. Brook Trout — Fair: With dirtier water, try using woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures.
Lake Hendricks
Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Clarity is improving, but an algae bloom will limit visibility. Fish are sitting higher in the water column. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappie are hit or miss. A slow troll might get one to come to a hook. Bluegill — Fair: Find fish in deeper water on the edge of weed beds. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use topwater lures fished in the edge of weeds. Channel Catfish — Good: Channel catfish are biting. Use worms, stink bait or cheese baits. Leave your bait on the bottom until you feel a tug; set the hook.
Lake Meyer
Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Water clarity is excellent. Anglers reporting hit or miss action for panfish. Bluegill — Fair. Black Crappie — Fair. Largemouth Bass — Fair. Channel Catfish — Good.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Water remains dirty and flows are high. Use care when paddling; submersed logs and rocks are not visible. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Use spinnerbaits or jig tipped with plastic tails fished in the deeper pools and eddies. Walleye — Fair: Fish undercut ledges and brush piles.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Water remains dirty. Use caution on the water; high flows and limited visibility can cause dangerous conditions for paddlers. Smallmouth Bass — Fair. Walleye — Fair.
Volga Lake
Water temperatures are in the mid 80’s. A green algal bloom is present. With warmer temperatures, dissolved oxygen is limiting depth availability for fish. Bluegill — Fair: Fish found at depths of 6 feet or less. Use a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Black Crappie — Fair: Slowly troll through the lake to find suspended fish. Largemouth Bass — Fair. Channel Catfish — Excellent.
Typical summer weather for the weekend. Humidity returns with temperatures in the mid 80’s for highs to 60’s for lows. Flows remain high on area rivers. Visibility is improving, but remains limited on many streams. Use care when on any waterbody. Fish action slowed with higher temperatures. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.