A three-run third provided an extra boost to the Dons at home as Don Bosco won, 10-4, Friday in Gilbertville.
The Dons (15-4) scored seven runs in the opening three innings. The Warriors (12-12) scored three in the top of the second to take a 3-2 lead and tied the game at 5 in the top of the third.
Trevor Sauerbrei went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Tyler Ott went 2 for 3 with two runs. Jacob Schoer and Brady Sauerbrei each drove in a run.
Oelwein Parks and Rec adult league registration ongoing
Registration for several Oelwein Parks and Recreation adult leagues are taking place.
Adult Coed 12-inch softball plays Monday evenings beginning July 19th. Teams must consist of six males and four females or five and five.
The team fee is $200. Roster forms are available at the Williams Wellness Center. A manager’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 12 at the Williams Wellness Center. For more information call (319) 283-2312.
An adult coed kickball league is held Wednesday evenings at the Wings Park Diamonds for four weeks. Rosters are available at the Williams Wellness Center. The registration fee is $60 per team. An organizational meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. July 12th at the Williams Wellness Center. Call (319) 283-2312 for more information.
Oelwein among three area softball teams to host playoff games
The Huskies will host Monticello on July 6 for the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs, while Sumner-Fredericksburg will host Clear Lake in 3A and Wapsie Valley will host Dunkerton in 1A on the same day.
North Fayette Valley heads to Anamosa in 3A and Starmont travels to Maquoketa Valley in Class 2A.
All games are at 7 p.m.
Mother Nature forces Independence to cancel
INDEPENDENCE — Mother Nature dropped much needed rain this week in Iowa but speedway officials were still determined to have the Malvern Bank Haulin’ with Hoker Trucking Super Late Models appearing at the Independence Motor Speedway.
After observing the weather forecast, the decision to cancel was made.
— Jeremy Fox