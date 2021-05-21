DES MOINES — Another slow clap.
His response was to clap as well.
Jesup’s Carson Lienau clapped in appreciation of a large fanbase after heaving his sixth and final throw Friday afternoon during the Class 2A discus competition at Drake Stadium.
Lienau’s first throw was his best, a toss of 165 feet, 5 inches that withstood 12 other competitors in his heat for the next five rounds. It gave him two gold medals in two days after winning the shot put Thursday.
“I’ve put in a lot of hard work into this and all my family has supported me and all my teammates have supported me,” Lienau said. “This really pays it off to get the double.”
Jesup boys head coach and program coach Jason Sullivan continued to say the words ‘awesome’ and ‘fantastic’ multiple times in the aftermath.
“Fantastic. And it’s not like it just happened in the last 48 hours,” Sullivan said. “He’s worked hard for this for over a year. It’s awesome to see it pay off. I’m really proud of him, really happy for him and blessed that I get to coach a guy like that.”
Lienau’s next tosses were 162-7, 153-5, 157-2 and 159-6. He scratched his last attempt, but the emerging sunlight and knowledge of a second state championship washed everything away.
As with the shot put close, Lineau was immediately mobbed by friends and family, including multiple nieces and nephews that needed to hug “Uncle Carsy” after he finished.
“I’ve lived in Jesup my whole life, grown up there,” Lienau said. “It feels really good to bring home a double for the city.”
Heading into the state meet, the game plan was a strategy for the first three throws and one for the finals. But Lienau’s shot put victory Thursday — specifically the way it played out — gave way to another idea after Lienau hit big on his first two puts.
“We talked yesterday and (Lienau) was like, ‘You know, if you get a good throw in the first or second throw you could win it on that,” Sullivan said. “Today I told him I was not opposed to him winning it on the first or second throw.”
The opener felt close to effortless.
“I really wanted to get one out first throw, see if I could get everyone to chase me a little bit and put the pressure on,” Lienau said. “I knew as soon as I released it it was going to be 165, about. Just the way everything felt on the back of the ring and the release. I saw it go a little higher in the air, so I knew it was going to be a good one.”