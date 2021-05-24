Behind runner-up Ben Hesner’s 82, the Buccaneers golf team posted a 345 to win the Class 1A Nashua-Plainfield District tournament Friday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Club in Cedar Falls to qualify for the Class 1A state tournament.
Harley Nelson tied with
Wapsie Valley’s Brody Blaylock with an 85, Hayden Nelson shot an 88 to tie for eighth and Trey Johnson tied for 10th with a 90.
Aiden Cook shot a 95 and Keaton Kelly carded a 101.
Starmont placed 10th with a 408. Garrett Waterhouse tied for 10th with a 90. Isaac Meade (95), Jacob Goedken (107) and Ethan Hansel (116) rounded out the team score.
The Class 1A state meet is Thursday and Friday at Westwood Golf Course in Newton.
Soccer
North Fayette Valley boys 10, Anamosa 0
The TigerHawks won by mercy-rule in the Class 1A Substate 3 first round Friday.
North Fayette Valley was led by Sam Nefzger’s hat trick, which puts him at 27 for the season.
Andre Fuentes, Tayler Luzum and Jonah Moore each scored twice and Anden Starkweather added one. Fuentes had four helpers and Moore collected two. Luzum and Nefzger had an assist apiece.
Baseball
IHSBCA releases preseason rankings
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released its preseason rankings Monday. Independence is ranked 13th in Class 3A and Wapsie Valley is ranked 15th in 1A. Don Bosco is ranked third in 1A, while South Winneshiek is ranked sixth.