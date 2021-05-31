They held on.
East Buchanan added three strokes on its second day at the Class 1A state tournament Friday at Westwood Golf Club in Newton. Yet it was able to leave with the third-best score at state after carding a two-day 695.
The Buccaneers were four behind Newell-Fonda for second. AGSWR shot a 681 to win the team title.
Senior Trey Johnson placed fifth overall with a 161. He shot a 77 on Thursday and followed with an 84 the next day. Johnson dropped in three birdies to help offset four double bogeys over his 36-hole excursion.
Classmate Harley Nelson and sophomore Ben Hesner each had one birdie on their scorecards as they tied for 16th with a 172. They tied with North Cedar’s Jaydon Nabb.
Nelson’s split was 87-85 while Hesner’s was 89-83.
Freshman Hayden Nelson placed 42nd with a 192. His split was 93-99.Junior Aiden Cook rounded out the team scoring with a 199 to place 49th, with a 99-100 split.
Classmate Keaton Kelly placed 52nd with a 203. He had a 106-97 split.
Baseball
Crestwood 19, Oelwein 1
The Huskies remained winless at 0-4 after Friday’s three-inning loss. The Cadets scored 12 runs in the second inning.
Gage Voshell and Ray Gearhart each went 1 for 2. Gearhart drove in Carsen Jeanes. Cooper Smock went 1 for 1 and was hit by a pitch.
Wapsie Valley splits Saturday
The Warriors (3-4) went 1-1 Saturday at the Kee tournament. They lost to Davenport West, 17-2, and beat Northwood Kensett, 11-10.
Wapsie Valley led that game, 7-0, fell behind 8-7, went ahead 9-8, fell behind 10-9 and won with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Justus Kelley went 3 for 4 with two walks, two runs and a steal. Jacob Schoer went 3 for 7 with two RBI, two runs, a double and a steal.
Jordan Rubner and Brady Sauerbrei each went 2 for 5 with two runs batted in.
Softball
Jesup perfect at home tournament
The J-Hawks moved to 4-0 with two wins Saturday at the Jesup Classic.
Klair Kite went 2-0, throwing nine innings. She allowed 14 hits and seven earned runs and struck out eight.
Amanda Treptow went 3 for 4 with five steals, four walks, three RBI and two runs. Kendra McCombs went 3 for 9 and Alexis Larson went 2 for 3 with seven RBI, three runs, three walks and a double.
Rylynn Delagardelle and Karlie Schutte each accrued four RBI.
West Central goes 1-1 at Jesup Classic
On Saturday, the Blue Devils (1-2) beat North Tama, 14-2, and lost to host Jesup. Both games went four innings.
Marlee Squires went 5 for 7 with five RBI, two doubles and three runs. Emma Michels was 3 for 5 with two steals, three runs and was hit once.
Kassidy Bantz went 2 for 3.
Bryleigh Rouse and Mikaela Kime both hit a home run against Jesup.
Recreation
Jesup Community Recreation awarded equipment
WATERLOO — In conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation, the Waterloo Bucks are proud to announce Jesup Community Recreation was named the recipient of this year’s Share the Glove Equipment Grant Program. All 22 Northwoods League communities will receive a grant from the foundation.
The Bucks received many applicants in the grant’s fourth year and are proud to have an impact in providing this equipment to an organization in the area. The Bucks will make an on-field presentation to representatives of Jesup Community Rec during the 2021 season.
“We were super excited when we found out we were receiving the grant,” Community Recreation Director Brock Sabers, said. “We will put all of the equipment to good use. We look forward to seeing a lot of our youth players and their families at a game this summer.”
The Northwoods League Foundation will donate more than $40,000 in youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this spring throughout the footprint of the league. Each grant will include a set of catcher’s gear, 10 gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.
Eleven baseball grants and one softball grant are awarded. The Share the Glove initiative was developed to encourage participation in youth baseball and softball activities in NWL communities. Northwoods League affiliates collected applications from youth organizations in their local markets.