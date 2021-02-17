A big start offset a strange finish.
East Buchanan scored early and often and then held on for a 52-33 Class 1A Region 3 quarterfinal victory against Kee on Tuesday at Central Elkader.
The Buccaneers (13-9) scored 18 points in the opening quarter and 13 in the third to help offset a scoreless fourth quarter against the Kee Hawks (11-11).
Kee was also scoreless in the final stanza.
Averiel Brady and Hannah McMurrin each scored 14 for East Buchanan, while Lauren Donlea added 11 as the Buccaneers beat the Kee Hawks for the second time in nine days.
Donlea contributed 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Brady grabbed 13 rebounds. East Buchanan plays at 7 p.m. Friday in Turkey Valley.
Saint Ansgar 66, Wapsie Valley 39
The Warriors (5-18) held a four-point lead after the first quarter, but the Saints scored 59 points the rest of the way and held Wapsie Valley to single digits the next two quarters to pull away in the Class 1A Region 3 quarterfinal Tuesday at Saint Ansgar.
The Warriors shot 52 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from 3-point range but were held to less than 30 shot attempts and committed 25 turnovers.
Mary Bodensteiner netted 21 points and Kate Risse added 11. In her final game, Courtney Schmitz collected two points.
MFL Mar-Mac 56, Jesup 44
The J-Hawks (13-9) led 14-7 after the opening eight minutes but were held to single digits in two of the next three frames and the Bulldogs (16-6) pulled away with an 18-point fourth quarter during the Class 2A Region 1 quarterfinal.
MFL Mar-Mac’s Riley Moreland led all scorers with 24 points. No statistics for Jesup were available as of press time