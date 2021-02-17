WINTHROP — Reaching 1,000 points in high school basketball is quite an accomplishment.
East Buchanan’s Kaiden Gage did it, and in just three seasons.
The junior scored his 1,000th point in a Class 1A Substate 3 game at Maquoketa Valley on Monday. Gage is only the second player in school history to exceed the total.
He is second on the school’s career scoring list at 1,003 points after the 33-30 loss. Darin Krantz (1988-1992) stands atop the list at at 1,237.
The Buccaneers lost their third game to Maqukoeta Valley this season; but the three-point defeat was the closest this year.
“It was probably the best we have played all year, for sure on the defensive end,” head coach Chad Lamker said. “We put in a game plan for MV and our guys stuck to it and stayed disciplined.”
East Buchanan (6-16) loses five seniors to graduation.