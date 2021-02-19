DES MOINES — TJ Lau will medal at the Class 1A State Wrestling Championships.
The East Buchanan senior made sure of that with his 152-pound 6-5 victory against Mount Ayr’s Jaydon Knight on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.
“Heart,” Lau said of his final minute of action. “It’s my senior year, and I didn’t make state last year. I just want to get on the podium.
“Kept my feet moving, just kept driving into him. That’s really all it was.”
Lau (43-1) trailed Knight, 5-4, after Knight’s escape with 42 seconds left in the period. A few ticks later, Lau took a shot. It connected, and Lau dragged Knight to the ground for a 6-5 lead with 30 seconds left.
Lau held on for his career, and now will reach the podium Saturday after missing out on last season’s state meet.
“Just had to wrestle hard all six minutes,” he said. “Came down to the end, and I finished.
“You wrestle six minutes, you can win any match.”
Wapsie Valley sophomore Dawson Schmit earned his second consecutive semifinal berth with a 9-4 victory on Friday against Edgewood-Coleman’s Dawson Bergan at 113 pounds. Schmit (30-3) jumped ahead 6-2 with a four-point second period. The reversal came first, then the two-point nearfall.
Bergan opened the third period scoring with a takedown, but Schmit didn’t falter.
An escape seconds later added to his edge, and a late takedown provided the final score.
“Felt a little slow off the start, but tonight will be different,” Schmit said. “Just keep wrestling, stay on the offense and score points.
“I’m pretty excited; it’s my second year in the semis. Just have to get ready for it.”
East Buchanan’s Luke Recker (41-3) and Cody Fox (18-3) each advanced in the consolation bracket with wins at 220 pounds and 285, respectively. The lowest either could finish is 8th place
Wapsie Valley’s Easton Krall (29-5) lost his state semifinal by second-period pin at 106. He later fell, 5-3, in a wrestleback to end his season. Starmont's Louis Hamlett (37-7) fell out of the tournament with a wrestleback loss as well.