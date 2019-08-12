As someone who did not grow up in this area; Backbone State Park has become my favorite nature destination.
There are many recreational activities one can take part in at the park, but I mainly go there for hiking. Backbone State Park has a rugged and winding 21-mile trail system to explore, some of which I still have not journeyed to.
I usually venture on Backbone Trail but have also hiked on Bluebird Trail and East Lake Trail.
One thing that amazes me when I hike is the views of the Backbone Lake and the Maquoketa River. I especially enjoy the view from the boulders, although I am careful that I do not get close to the edge of the hills.
A lot of the trails are easy to navigate, but there are some steep regions of the trail, especially when the trail goes to the valley near the river. One has to be cautious, otherwise you could faceplant or fall on your rear end.
Although I always take to the trails by foot, park guests can also go by horseback or bicycle through designated areas in the park.
Park activities and facts
Other activities park guests can enjoy at Backbone State Park is swimming, fishing, camping, picnicking and rock climbing.
The Iowa Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum is another activity park visitors can enjoy. The museum opened in 1990 and provides guests a history of the work of CCC in Iowa state parks.
The CCC was a New Deal program originated by President Franklin Roosevelt during the Great Depression to provide work for unemployed Americans, that completed projects such as the dams on the Maquoketa River that formed Backbone Lake, park cabins, the auditorium, bridges, trails and roads.
The park consists of over 2,000 heavily wooded acres, that serves as a refuge for wildlife such as deer, raccoon, fox, turkeys and songbirds.
Backbone State Park was Iowa’s first state park and opened in 1920. It is 23 miles from Oelwein and is three miles south of Strawberry Point and five miles west of Lamont.