Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Sponsored by the Fayette County Conservation Club of Oelwein

A League Standings

Team Score High Gun

1) BCWA 1505 Taco

2) Ken’s Electric Inc. 1476 Brian Irvine

3) Strang’s Tire 1469 Leo Kramer

4) Pleggenkuhel Apts. 1445 Jay Woodward

B League Standings

Team Score High Gun

1) CHS 1425 Hugh Curtis

2) East Penn 1380 Jake Berry

3) B & L Body Repair 1368 Robert Kaltenbach

4) Maynard Savings Bank 1338 Chuck Smith

C League Standings

Team Score High Gun

1) Steve’s Lock & Key 1393 Tom Bloom

2) Oelwein Chiropractic 1345 Jason Lumbus

3) Wapsi River Rentals 1329 Jordan Lentz

4) Van Denover Jewelry 1230 Dean Benter

Tags