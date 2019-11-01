Sponsored by the Fayette County Conservation Club of Oelwein
A League Standings
Team Score High Gun
1) BCWA 1505 Taco
2) Ken’s Electric Inc. 1476 Brian Irvine
3) Strang’s Tire 1469 Leo Kramer
4) Pleggenkuhel Apts. 1445 Jay Woodward
B League Standings
Team Score High Gun
1) CHS 1425 Hugh Curtis
2) East Penn 1380 Jake Berry
3) B & L Body Repair 1368 Robert Kaltenbach
4) Maynard Savings Bank 1338 Chuck Smith
C League Standings
Team Score High Gun
1) Steve’s Lock & Key 1393 Tom Bloom
2) Oelwein Chiropractic 1345 Jason Lumbus
3) Wapsi River Rentals 1329 Jordan Lentz
4) Van Denover Jewelry 1230 Dean Benter