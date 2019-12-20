Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Farewell and Goodbye
MIKE THOMAS sports@oelweindailyregister.com

Today’s issue will be my swan song as the sports editor for the Oelwein Daily Register and the Independence Bulletin Journal.

As we start a new year and decade, I will be moving on. I have accepted a position as sports editor with the Hannibal-Courier Post in Missouri.

This was my first journalism job after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Webster University in St. Louis. I was glad I was given a chance to do what I love and did the best job I could in the various roles I had with the newspaper.

Just a little less than two years ago, I moved to Iowa to take this job not knowing a single person here. Now, I leave with plenty of memories and more experience in my chosen profession.

I have enjoyed getting to meet people in the community the past two years I have served as a news reporter and sports editor covering local news and sports.

One thing I have found out in my time here is that people are passionate about their high school sports teams. I have noticed how dedicated the students, coaches, administrators and parents are at the nine high schools that I cover.

I wish all of my co-workers and various people that I have covered on my beats the best of luck in their future endeavors.

I also want to thank all of my readers for their support over the past two years. I hope that you all enjoyed the work that I put out for the paper.