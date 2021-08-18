DYERSVILLE — Last week, I got the opportunity of a lifetime. I was fortunate enough to get press credentials for the first-ever Major League Baseball game in Iowa. The game made national headlines and was played on a field built near the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
Pre-game Wednesday
My first time visiting the Field of Dreams site was a pretty exhilarating walk toward the facilities.
I went to the new field first and ran into a couple of familiar faces. Two good friends from the Ossian/Calmar area were on the tarp crew.
After taking in the field for a while, I decided to check out the rest of the ground — clubhouses, trainer’s room, manager’s offices, locker rooms and batting cages.
Getting a different view of the field, I walked up the main entrance stairs. Past the right field corn, I could see the movie site and the house and barns depicted.
I sort of did the experience in reverse order, as I made my way back through the corn toward the original Field of Dreams.
It was cool to see all of the player cutouts and decorations, which included a wooden sign with arrows pointing toward each team’s city.
I then walked through the corn and into centerfield of the movie site, kind of like Kevin Costner did in the movie.
That evening after returning home, I decided to watch Field of Dreams just so it would be fresh in my mind for the big game. It definitely was as good as the first time I watched it many years earlier.
Gameday
All I could think about at work the next day was getting back to the field and watching the game.
The Field of Dreams is about eight miles from downtown Dyersville — a drive that took me about 10 minutes on Wednesday. On Thursday, it took almost an hour and a half to inch through town and get to the park.
I made my way through the media/staff walkway toward the park and to the first base side of the field, where I again met up with friends. I stood there for a while in the foul territory dirt and watched everything that went on.
Later, I discovered Kevin Costner and his entourage. He jumped into a golf cart and drove to a media area, so I followed him and basically stumbled upon a press conference with him and Rob Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball.
Eventually I made my way to the media area next to the Yankee dugout. The spot was so close, I kept thinking someone was going to tell me I couldn’t be there.
When Costner made his appearance by emerging from the right field corn, it was such an awesome feeling. The entire stadium of nearly 8,000 people was almost silent as the Field of Dreams music played over the speakers.
When the players first came out, it was instant goose bumps.
Costner addressed the two teams and the fans, and then the teams were announced.
As I stood a few feet away from the players as they warmed up, I was basically in disbelief that I was close enough to hear them chatter amongst each other.
Game time
The experience was unreal. It was almost more intriguing to me to watch the dugout and on-deck circle to just see each players’ behavior and routines.
I watched the majority of the game from that spot, but also moved around to check out other spots of the bleachers.
Midway through the game, I walked over to the first base line area to get a glimpse of the beautiful sunset. The amber sky was a perfect complement to the historic game and overall event, almost as if it were scripted.
After a walk-off two-run homer by All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, the lights in the stadium darkened and fireworks shot off from center field.The ending was perfect for the game, and everything surrounding it, as it will surely be a game that no one in the stands will ever forget.
Postgame experience
I eventually walked out onto the field where players were still celebrating and taking photos with their families. Later, I watched some of the press conference.
On my trek back, all I could do was smile and think about all of the amazing moments. It will be tough to ever forget the memories engraved in my mind as I witnessed the first-ever MLB Field of Dreams game.