ANAMOSA – The Oelwein Huskies were defeated by district foe Anamosa 35-20 on the road Friday night.
It was a closely contested game with the score tied at 14 apiece at halftime. However, the Raiders outscored the Huskies 21-7 in the second half.
Running back Gage Voshell scored two rushing touchdowns for Oelwein and quarterback Andrew Roete also scored on a rushing touchdown.
Oelwein finishes the season with a 0-5 district record and a 2-7 overall record. Anamosa finishes the season with a 2-3 district record and a 2-7 overall record.