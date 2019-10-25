Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ANAMOSA – The Oelwein Huskies were defeated by district foe Anamosa 35-20 on the road Friday night.

It was a closely contested game with the score tied at 14 apiece at halftime. However, the Raiders outscored the Huskies 21-7 in the second half.

Running back Gage Voshell scored two rushing touchdowns for Oelwein and quarterback Andrew Roete also scored on a rushing touchdown.

Oelwein finishes the season with a 0-5 district record and a 2-7 overall record. Anamosa finishes the season with a 2-3 district record and a 2-7 overall record.