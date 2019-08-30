North Linn 53, Starmont 0
TROY MILLS – The Starmont Stars lost to North Linn 53-0 in their season opener on the road Friday. Starmont drops to an 0-1 record after their loss. They play their home opener against conference rival Edgewood-Colesburg next Friday.
Rockford 78, West Central 20
ROCKFORD – In a game that combined for nearly 100 points, the West Central Blue Devils were on the wrong side as they fell to Rockford 78-20. The Blue Devils start the season off 0-1 and will host Meskwaki in their season opener next Friday.
Jesup 7,
Hudson 5
HUDSON – The Jesup J-Hawks won their season opener against Hudson in a low-scoring 7-5 game. Jesup starts the season off 1-0 and will host Oelwein next Friday.
E. Buchanan 44, Maq. Valley 38
WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers won their home opener in a high-scoring, but close game against Maquoketa Valley 44-38. East Buchanan has a 1-0 record and will travel to Clayton Ridge next Friday for their second game.