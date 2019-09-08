SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Peacock football team opened their 2019 season on the road in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Saturday against the Vikings of Augustana University. Upper Iowa was shutout in the Northern Sun Conference South Division match up 52-0. The shutout marks the first time since Nov. 13, 2010 that UIU has been held without a point; oddly enough it was Augustana that season too.
The Vikings took advantage of a miscue on a punt early in the first quarter to set up their first score and then controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball for the remainder of the game. The Peacock running game was held to 33 yards on 31 attempts, while the Viking rushing attack picked up 117 yards and 3 touchdowns on 36 carries. In total, the home team racked up 411 yards of total offense, while holding the visitors to 198 yards.
Augie scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first three quarters adding a field goal in the third and a final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
After the Peacock defense held the Vikings to 9 yards on their first possession and forced a punt, UIU fumbled the punt reception at their own 11-yard line and when the dust settled Augustana had a first and goal from the 3-yard line. One play later, the Vikings’ Braiden Petersen crossed the goal line to give the home team a 7-0 lead and momentum that they never surrendered.
Mitchel Siech was a busy man for the Peacocks on defense on Saturday. The senior linebacker registered 9 tackles including 5 solo stops and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Jonathon Argueta-Herrera punted four times for 173 yards for an average of 43.2 yards per punt. The sophomore put one kick inside the 20 and booted his lone kickoff 65 yards.
Augustana posted advantages of 24-10 in first downs, 117-33 in rushing yards, 294-165 in passing yards and 33:09-26:51 in time of possession.
The Peacocks only converted on 3 of their 13 third down chances and 1 of their 6 tries on fourth down.
Vikings quarterback Kyle Saddler connected on 22 of his 25 passes for 235 yards and 2 scores and used his feet for two more scores.
UIU’s Bralin Simon caught a quick hitter and turned it into 63 yards in the second quarter, while Jon Deprey rushed for 26 yards on 3 carries late in the game.
Thirteen different receivers caught passes for the Vikings including seven that caught two or more.
Upper Iowa registered 9 tackles for loss in the game led by Laith Smith and Kyle Domin, who each registered a pair.
Augustana’s T.J. Liggett led all defenders with 10 tackles including seven on his own.
Up next
Upper Iowa will get back on the field next Saturday when they return home to Harms-Eischeid Stadium in Fayette. The Peacocks will celebrate Hall of Fame Weekend, in conjunction with Youth Day and Ag Day, on Sept. 14. UIU will host the Golden Bears of Concordia University, St. Paul at 6 p.m. Concordia-St. Paul defeated the University of Sioux Falls 41-17 on Thursday night in the Twin Cities.