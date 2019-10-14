Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Breece Hall named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Iowa State true freshman running back Breece Hall was honored by the Big 12 as its Co-Newcomer of the Week after his performance vs. West Virginia.

A native of Wichita, Kan., Hall had a breakout game vs. the Mountaineers in Morgantown, helping the Cyclones record a 38-14 victory.

Hall rushed for a career-high 132 yards on 26 carries and found the end zone three times in the win. Hall had TD rushes of 1, 1 and 12 yards and tallied a long rush of 18 yards. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry.

Hall’s three rushing TDs broke Iowa State’s record for a freshman and he is one of four FBS true freshmen to record a three-TD game this season. His 132-yard performance is the seventh-best single-game total by a FBS true freshman this season.

Hall, who is the first Cyclone freshman to record a 100-yard rushing game since David Montgomery in 2016, leads the team in rushing yards with 216.

