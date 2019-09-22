MONONA – For the second straight week, the Sumner-Fredericksburg varsity football team was held scoreless, with MFL Mar-Mac defeating the Cougars 39-0 at Monona.
MFL Mar-Mac held Sumner-Fredericksburg to 125 total offensive yards on Friday, as the Cougars were unable to get their offense going.
Cougars sophomore running back Peyton Schmitz ran 17 times for 76 yards, which was good for 4.5 yards per carry.
S-F quarterback Brandon Meyer was 4-for-11 for 24 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.
Defensively, senior Dalton Block led the Cougars with 8.5 tackles, including one tackle for a loss. Klay Seehase and Nathan Zupke combined to sack Bulldogs quarterback Cedrick Drahn once.
The Cougars lost the turnover battle after losing one fumble and three interceptions from Meyer. However, Sumner-Fred came up with two fumble recoveries, one each from Cayden Bergman and Kody VanEngelenburg.
Sumner-Fredericksburg falls to a 1-3 record after their loss to MFL Mar-Mac, who moves to 4-0.
Up next
The Cougars will host Lake Mills on Friday, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.