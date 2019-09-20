Comets clip Huskies in homecoming game

It was a frustrating night at Oelwein’s homecoming game as Charles City defeated the Huskies 33-16, capitalizing on Oelwein miscues.
Charles City was able to capitalize on a punt block by Chase Crooks, a fumble recovery by Jeremiah Chapman and an interception by Mario Hoefer in the first half. The Comets scored points off each of those plays.
Oelwein head coach Bob Lape said his team needs to work on getting better after this week’s game.
“We played bad,” Lape said. “We can’t turn the ball over, have a blocked punt and win football games. Just can’t do it.”
The game started off more promising when Oelwein scored on the game’s opening possession, after Jacob King threw his first touchdown pass of the season to Nick Dittmer.
Although Oelwein took an early 8-0 lead; Charles City soon scored three touchdowns in the first half from a Alec Staudt rushing touchdown, a Staudt touchdown pass to Ian Collins and a Collins touchdown run.
In the opening possession of the third quarter, Charles City scored a touchdown off another Staudt keeper to take a 27-8 lead.
Oelwein answered back in their next possession, from a Gage Voshell rushing touchdown. After Camren Palmer converted the two-point conversion, the Huskies narrowed Charles City’s lead to 27-16.
Palmer then would strip the Charles City runner of the ball and recover the ball in the end zone to prevent a Comet touchdown as the third quarter ended.
The Huskies then marched down the field to the red zone after recovering the fumble. However, they were unable to convert a fourth down as King threw an incomplete pass to Ethan Thomas.
Momentum shifted after Charles City stopped Oelwein from scoring. After two Comet penalties to back them up to their own three-yard line, Chapman ran for a 97-yard touchdown to give Charles City a 33-16 lead.
Lape said one positive from a disappointing loss was his team did not quit.
“We didn’t give up,” Lape said. “It would have veen easy to give up and we didn’t. We just kept playing hard.”
Defensively, Voshell led the team with 8.5 tackles. Johnny Buehler, Cooper Smock and Mason Kunkle each had a tackle for a loss in Friday’s game.
Oelwein is now 0-1 in conference play and 2-2 overall. Charles City is 1-0 in conference play and 2-2 overall.
Up next
The Huskies will be on the road in Waterloo next Friday as they take on Columbus Catholic at 7 p.m.