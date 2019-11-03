FAYETTE – Upper Iowa returned home to Fayette for a Northern Sun Conference game against the University of Sioux Falls, a fellow-South Division member. The Cougars, who are receiving votes in the AFCA Top 25 poll, used a big scoring second quarter and a powerful rushing attack to post a 47-10 win over the Peacocks at Harms-Eischeid Stadium. The win marks USF’s fifth straight and improves their record to 7-2, while UIU falls to 2-7.
After the Cougars scored the game’s first touchdown midway through the first quarter, the Peacocks answered with a 12-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 30-yard field goal off the right foot of Jonathon Argueta-Herrera. The drive was highlighted by a go-route between Zach Reader and Lane Canny that connected for 35 yards on a third and seven from midfield.
Sioux Falls erupted in the second quarter with 21 points thanks to 184 yards of total offense and a pair of interceptions on defense. The Cougars scored their three touchdowns on Walters’ second scoring pass, this one for 30 yards to Nate Johnson, a 16-yard interception return by Tucker Stout and a 58-yard run by Thuro Reisdorfer with a minute to play before halftime.
The Cougars added a 28-yard touchdown run by Ja’Tai Jenkins and then scored two points on a safety when a punt snap went over the head of Argueta Herrera. Reisdorfer punched his second run over the goal line onto the scoreboard in the fourth quarter from 17 yards out. Daniel Esparza, who knocked down all six extra points, kicked a field goal through the uprights from 23 yards away for the Sioux Falls’ final score.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Peacocks put together a touchdown drive that covered 75 yards in 6 plays. Myles Herrera, who took over at quarterback prior to halftime, completed a 34-yard pass to Bralin Simon and Jon Deprey capped off the drive with an 18-yard run up the middle for a touchdown.