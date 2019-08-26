AMES – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced today that five players were voted as team captains for the 2019 season.
Campbell identified Ray Lima, Marcel Spears Jr., Josh Knipfel, Greg Eisworth and Brock Purdy as this year’s leaders selected by their teammates.
“You couldn’t ask for a better group of leaders,” Campbell said. “These guys have earned respect from their peers on the field and off the field, and have been catalysts in helping improve the culture inside our locker room.”
Lima joins recent Cyclone stars on the gridiron Brian Peavy, Allen Lazard, Joel Lanning and Kamari Cotton-Moya as a two-time team captain.
The defensive lineman has been one of Iowa State’s unsung heroes the last two seasons and a player singled out by Campbell as culture changer within the program.
The senior from Los Angeles, Calif., is a two-time All-Big 12 selection and has made a slew of preseason watch lists: Outland Trophy, Nagurski Trophy, Wuerffel Trophy and Lott Impact Award.
Lima, who has started 21 games and racked up 59 tackles and 8.0 TFL in his career, is the epitome of the student-athlete. He earned his degree and was a First Team Academic All-Big 12 pick in 2018. He’s also accrued over 80 hours of community service work in his career.
Spears Jr., has been a stalwart for the Iowa State defense the last two seasons, starting 26 consecutive games at linebacker.
A native Olathe, Kan., Spears Jr., will enter his senior season with 180 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks and four interceptions in his career. The two-time All-Big 12 selection has been named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week three times in his career.
Spears Jr., is on the Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list.
Knipfel grew up a diehard Cyclone fan in Hampton, Iowa and now adds team captain to his resume.
The senior offensive lineman has been a stabilizing force in the trenches the last two seasons, starting 26 consecutive games at right guard.
Knipfel was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection and was voted the team’s top offensive lineman in 2018. He helped pave the way for 1,000-yard rusher and All-American David Montgomery and was a key part of the resurgence of the Cyclone offense in the final nine games (30.9 points per game).
Eisworth, a native of Grand Prairie, Texas, had an auspicious debut season for the Cyclones in 2018, earning Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors and First Team All-Big 12 accolades.
The junior safety started 12 games a year ago, leading the team in tackles per game (7.3). He also recorded 4.0 TFL, a sack, an interception, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Eisworth, along with Lima and Spears, was named to the Big 12 Preseason First Team.
Purdy, a sophomore signal-caller from Gilbert, Ariz., produced one of the most prolific rookie seasons by a quarterback in school history in 2018, leading the team to a 7-2 record as a starter.
The Honorable Mention All-Big 12 pick and Big 12 True Freshman of the Year (ESPN) in 2018 set a slew of school records with his accurate arm and quick feet.
He broke or tied season school records in completion percentage (66.4), passing efficiency (169.9) and 300-yard passing games (three).
His 169.9 passing efficiency clip ranked sixth nationally and was the best by a FBS true freshman in NCAA history.
Purdy is on the Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award and Manning Award preseason watch lists.