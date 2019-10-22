AMES – The Big 12 Conference announced its 2020 league football schedule Tuesday.
The Big 12 shared that several conference games could still have date changes pending network television decisions.
The Cyclones will have seven home games for the third-straight season.
Iowa State begins its season vs. South Dakota on Sept. 5 and will travel to Iowa the following week (Sept. 12) in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series.
Iowa State begins Big 12 play by playing host to Texas Tech on Sept. 26 and the 2020 schedule will feature a Thursday night game, as the Cyclones will face Kansas State (Oct. 29) under the lights in Jack Trice Stadium.
Homecoming is set for Oct. 17 (Oklahoma) and Iowa State’s “off week” falls on Oct. 24.
Kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later time.
2020 Iowa State Football Schedule
Sept. 5 SOUTH DAKOTA
Sept. 12 at %Iowa
Sept. 19 UNLV
Sept. 26 TEXAS TECH
Oct. 3 at at Kansas
Oct. 10 at Oklahoma State
Oct. 17 OKLAHOMA- Homecoming
Oct. 29 (Thurs.) KANSAS STATE
Nov. 7 at TCU
Nov. 14 BAYLOR
Nov. 21 at Texas
Nov. 28 WEST VIRGINIA
Home games in CAPS/BOLD
%Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series
Big 12 Conference game