Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

AMES – The Big 12 Conference announced its 2020 league football schedule Tuesday.

The Big 12 shared that several conference games could still have date changes pending network television decisions.

The Cyclones will have seven home games for the third-straight season.

Iowa State begins its season vs. South Dakota on Sept. 5 and will travel to Iowa the following week (Sept. 12) in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series.

Iowa State begins Big 12 play by playing host to Texas Tech on Sept. 26 and the 2020 schedule will feature a Thursday night game, as the Cyclones will face Kansas State (Oct. 29) under the lights in Jack Trice Stadium.

Homecoming is set for Oct. 17 (Oklahoma) and Iowa State’s “off week” falls on Oct. 24.

Kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later time.

2020 Iowa State Football Schedule

Sept. 5 SOUTH DAKOTA

Sept. 12 at %Iowa

Sept. 19 UNLV

Sept. 26 TEXAS TECH

Oct. 3 at at Kansas

Oct. 10 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 17 OKLAHOMA- Homecoming

Oct. 29 (Thurs.) KANSAS STATE

Nov. 7 at TCU

Nov. 14 BAYLOR

Nov. 21 at Texas

Nov. 28 WEST VIRGINIA

Home games in CAPS/BOLD

%Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series

Big 12 Conference game

Tags