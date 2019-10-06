GARWIN — East Buchanan ended their three-game losing streak with an exclamation point, defeating district foe GMG 60-0 on the road Friday.
Buccaneers running back Cole Bowden had a big night; rushing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He had a 15.2 yards per carry average.
AJ Kremer rushed eight times for 57 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a 59-yard pass for a touchdown. Keaton Kelly also scored on a eight-yard touchdown run.
East Buchanan quarterback TJ Lau was 3-for-6 passing for 101 yards, and a touchdown, with no interceptions. He also ran seven times for 51 yards.
Defensively, East Buchanan created three turnovers. Keaton Kelly and Lau both had an interception; and Logan Crawford came up with a fumble recovery.
Bowden was the Bucs leading tackler with four, including a tackle for a loss. Luke Recker had 1.5 sacks and Carson James had a sack assist.
East Buchanan is now 1-1 in district and 3-3 overall after Friday’s win.
Up next
The Buccaneers will host BCLUW (0-6) on Friday, with game time scheduled for 7 p.m.