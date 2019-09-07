GUTTENBERG – The East Buchanan varsity football team won their second game on Friday as they defeated Clayton Ridge 26-7 on the road.
“Another good win for a young and growing team,” said East Buchanan assistant coach Justin Shaffer. “Lots of guys getting valuable experience and something to build on. Big game next week against a ranked opponent in Ed-Co.”
Buccaneers quarterback TJ Lau was 12-for-20 in pass attempts for 107 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
Cole Bowden was the Bucs leading rusher with 156 yards in 16 carries for one touchdown. Bowden also caught five passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. Kaden Brockmeyer had 12 carries for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Lau and Keaton Kelly both had an interception for East Buchanan. Adam Hackett was the team’s leading tackler with five solo and 6 assisted tackles.
Up next
East Buchanan is 2-0 for the season after their win on Friday night. The Buccaneers will host Edgewood-Colesburg next Friday at 7 p.m.