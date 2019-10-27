PRESTON — It was a rough night for West Central football in its season finale, as the Blue Devils fell to district foe Easton Valley 73-6 on the road Friday.
West Central was limited to a total of 183 offensive yards, while Easton Valley put up 455 total offensive yards.
Brandon Cushion was the Blue Devils leading rusher with 10 carries for 35 yards. Hunter Kent-Thomas scored the team’s only touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Dan McDonough was 7-for-13 passing for 87 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Kent-Thomas was 1-4 for passing for three yards and an interception.
Aidan Nelson was the Blue Devils leading receiver, catching five passes for 69 yards. He also rushed three times for 24 yards.
Nelson also made a mark on kickoff returns, as he returned five kickoffs for 135 yards, a 27.0 average return.
Defensively, Nelson was West Central’s leading tackler with 7.5. Logan Westcott was second on the team with 4.5 tackles.
West Central closes out their season with a 1-6 district record and a 1-8 overall record.
Scoring by quarter
WC 0 0 0 6 – 6
EV 39 14 13 7 – 73