Experience to help Warrior football in 2019

FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley football team made some noise at the end of the 2018 season, as the Warriors qualified for the playoffs, but fell short against Bishop Garrigan during the first round, 12-7.
Despite losing two key players from last year’s squad in Tanner Sauerbrei and Bryce Kleitsch, Wapsie Valley football is back and is going to lean on the experience of the 10 returning starters — Traeton Kaufman (OL/DL/LB), Kiks Rosengarten (OL/DE), Cole Neil (OL/DL), Tanner Blaylock (RB/S), Kobe Risse (QB/S), Blayde Bellis (WR/CB), Jordan Rubner (WR/C), Tyler Ott (WR/LB), Brock Beesecker (LB/RB) and Trevor Sauerbrei (RB/S).
Kaufman finished last season with 38.5 total tackles, while playing the offensive and defensive lines, along with a linebacker spot.
Rosengarten tallied 14.5 total tackles, including three solo tackles-for-loss while being a lineman for the Warriors, while Neil also played on the offensive and defensive line for Wapsie Valley.
Blaylock was a lineman and finished with 42.5 total tackles.
Risse tallied 1,558 yards passing with 17 touchdowns while quarterbacking last year’s Warrior football team, while Bellis was a wide receiver/cornerback with 504 receiving yards, seven touchdowns and 37 catches.
Rubner played center, running back and wide receiver last season and finished with 122 rushing yards and two scores.
Ott is the team’s leading returning tackler and finished with 47 total tackles last year as a linebacker.
Beesecker owned 397 rushing yards with four touchdowns and 34 total tackles while playing running back and linebacker for the Warriors.
Trevor Sauerbrei was a safety and running back a year ago, and he finished with 986 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, along with 66 receiving yards and one touchdown. While fielding kicks, Trevor Sauerbrei tallied 191 kick-off return yards, in addition to one touchdown.
Additional returning letter winners for the Warriors include offensive/defensive lineman, Andruw Powell as an offensive/defensive lineman and Kyle Voy as a tight end/defensive end.
Head coach Tony Foster has selected experience as Wapsie Valley’s strength this season, while a weakness is depth.
With some lineup questions still needing to be answered, Foster already has the game plans in place.
“Offensively, we are going to maintain a balanced offense and an increase in running game production,” Foster said. “Defensively, we need to be aggressive.”
Looking at the schedule, Wapsie Valley’s toughest foe during their 2019 campaign is Hudson.
The Warriors open the season with a home game against Clayton Ridge on Friday, Aug. 30, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Head Coach: Tony Foster
Assistant Coaches
Duane Foster
Cody Jones
Brett Bergman
Heath Zuck
Cole Mather
2018 Record: 7-3
2019 Schedule
Aug. 30 – Clayton Ridge
Sept. 6 – at Denver
Sept. 13 – at North Tama
Sept. 20 – GMG-Garwin
Sept. 27 – at South Winneshiek
Oct. 4 – BCLUW
Oct. 11 – at Hudson
Oct. 18 – at East Buchanan
Oct. 25 – Grundy Center