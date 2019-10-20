SUMNER – In their final home game of the season, Sumner-Fredericksburg lost to district foe Aplington-Parkersburg 24-0 Friday.
The Cougars could not get their offense going as they were shutout, only putting up 83 total offensive yards.
Quarterback Brandon Meyer was 2-for-10 passing for three yards, no touchdowns and an interception.
Running back Kelby Olson carried the ball 19 times for 76 yards.
Defensively, Beau Nederhoff and Peyton Schmitz tied for the team lead with nine tackles. Nathan Zupke had a sack and a fumble recovery; and Schmitz had an interception.
The Cougars are now 1-3 in district play and 2-6 overall after Friday’s loss.
Up next
Sumner-Fredericksburg will close out their regular season with a road game against North Butler on Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.