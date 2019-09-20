WEST UNION – The North Fayette Valley varsity football team had a tough night at home, as they fell to Denver 29-7 Friday night.
TigerHawks senior running back Joel Grimes scored NFV’s only touchdown, when he rushed for a score in the second quarter. He ran for 107 yards on 10 attempts. Liam McIntyre rushed 14 times for 84 yards.
NFV quarterback Kole Johnson was 5-for-15 for 95 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
Defensively, Cale Rodgers and Zander Britt led the team with 12 tackles. NFV junior Kole Everitt had one interception.
NFV is now 2-2 for the season as Denver wins their first game of the season. The TigerHawks will travel to Anamosa next Friday for a game that begins at 7:30 p.m.