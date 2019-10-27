HUDSON — East Buchanan football lost its season finale on the road to defending Class A state champion Hudson 46-20 Friday.
Buccaneers quarterback TJ Lau had a big night, despite East Buchanan’s loss. He was 21-for-36 passing for 289 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was the team’s leading rusher with 58 yards, plus a rushing touchdown.
Cole Bowden was East Buchanan’s leading receiver, catching five passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. AJ Kremer caught six passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Lau was the Bucs leading tackler with 8.5. Luke Recker recorded a sack and three tackles.
East Buchanan finishes the season with a 2-4 district record and a 4-5 overall record, matching last season’s overall record.
Scoring by quarter
EB – 0 | 8 | 6 | 6 – 20
HUD – 7 | 13 | 13 | 13 – 46