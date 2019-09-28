LANSING – Kee High put up 22 points in the first quarter against the West Central Blue Devils on Friday, a lead the visitors could not overcome. Kee collected its first district win of the season 44-14.
The Blue Devils had two different quarterbacks play on Friday night. Junior Hunter Kent-Thomas was 2-for-4 passing for 55 yards for two touchdowns. Junior Dan McDonough was 4-for-10 passing for 19 yards for no touchdowns and three interceptions.
Aidan Nelson rushed 14 times for 78 yards, and also had a receiving touchdown. Creighton Houge had West Central’s other touchdown reception.
West Central is now 1-2 in district play and 1-4 overall.
Scoring by quarter
WC 0 6 0 8 — 14
Kee 22 8 8 6 — 44
Up next
WC will host Midland for Homecoming on Friday.