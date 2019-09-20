Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – It was another big night for Logan Schmitt and the Mustangs defense, as Independence defeated conference rival Center Point-Urbana 42-0 in their homecoming game.

Schmitt had four touchdown passes and one touchdown run against the Stormin’ Pointers. He was 14-for-20 for 175 passing yards with one interception and also rushed for 159 yards.

Independence had a big game defensively, as they came up with four turnovers, including a Marcus Beatty’s interception that was returned for a Mustang touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs limited CPU to just 117 yards and completely shut down their running game, only allowing five rushing yards.

Independence now has a 1-0 conference record and is 4-0 overall. CPU has a 0-1 conference record and is 1-3 overall.

