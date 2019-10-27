WEST UNION — North Fayette Valley football was on the wrong side of an offensive game, as district foe Waukon defeated the TigerHawks at home Friday night, 56-36.
The TigerHawks dug themselves in a hole early on, as Waukon went to halftime with a 50-8 lead. In the second half, NFV outscored Waukon 28-6, but it was too late to mount a comeback.
NFV quarterback Tanner Johnson was 2-for-7 passing for 23 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.
Liam McIntyre was the TigerHawks leading rusher, with 31 carries for 171 yards and one touchdown. Joel Grimes had 13 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Robrock and Lukas Lau each had a rushing touchdown.
Kale Rodgers was NFV’s leading tackler with seven. Rodgers also had a sack assist with McIntyre. Trey Darnall came up with an interception and recorded three tackles.
NFV finishes the season with a 2-3 district record and a 4-5 overall record.
Scoring by quarter
NFV – 0 | 8 | 16 | 12 – 36
WKN – 28 | 22 | 0 | 6 – 56