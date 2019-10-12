POSTVILLE – Fresh off their first win of the season, Starmont was unable to keep the momentum going as they lost to Postville 53-0 Friday.
“The first and third quarters were tough for us,” said Stars head coach Mike Augustine. “Postville won the field position battle and capitalized on two safeties and three turnovers. We had a good drive in the second [quarter] but turned it over.
“It was a tough night, but we will learn from it, flush it and get ready for Nashua-Plainfield.”
Stars quarterback Connor Boardman was 1-for-4 passing for two yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Bowen Munger was Starmont’s leading rusher with 47 yards.
Defensively, Munger led the team with 14.5 tackles. Starmont came away with three fumble recoveries; as Boardman, Munger and Ethan Smith each had one.
Starmont is now 1-4 in district play and 1-6 overall after their Friday night loss. Postville is 3-2 in district play and 3-4 overall.
UP NEXT
The Stars go to Nashua-Plainfield this Friday and will close out the season against GMG on Oct. 25.