Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DENVER – Sumner-

Fredericksburg lost a district match to Denver 28-6 Friday on the road.

Cougars quarterback Brandon Meyer was 3-for-7 passing for 46 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Kelby Olson was the Cougars leading rusher with 79 yards on 13 attempts, and a rushing touchdown.

Kody VanEngelenburg was Sumner-Fredericksburg’s leading receiver with two catches for 47 yards.

Defensively, Blake Biermann led Sumner-Fredericksburg with 12.5 tackles.

The Cougars combined for four sacks; with Cayden Bergman, Dalton Block, Olson and Nathan Zupke each coming up with a sack apiece.

The Cougars defense also came away with two turnovers; as Block had an interception and Bergman had a fumble recovery.

The Cougars are now 1-2 in district play and 2-5 overall after their loss to Denver.

The Cyclones are 2-1 in district play and 3-4 overall.

UP NEXT

Sumner-Fredericksburg will travel to Aplington-Parkersburg this Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.