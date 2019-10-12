DENVER – Sumner-
Fredericksburg lost a district match to Denver 28-6 Friday on the road.
Cougars quarterback Brandon Meyer was 3-for-7 passing for 46 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Kelby Olson was the Cougars leading rusher with 79 yards on 13 attempts, and a rushing touchdown.
Kody VanEngelenburg was Sumner-Fredericksburg’s leading receiver with two catches for 47 yards.
Defensively, Blake Biermann led Sumner-Fredericksburg with 12.5 tackles.
The Cougars combined for four sacks; with Cayden Bergman, Dalton Block, Olson and Nathan Zupke each coming up with a sack apiece.
The Cougars defense also came away with two turnovers; as Block had an interception and Bergman had a fumble recovery.
The Cougars are now 1-2 in district play and 2-5 overall after their loss to Denver.
The Cyclones are 2-1 in district play and 3-4 overall.
UP NEXT
Sumner-Fredericksburg will travel to Aplington-Parkersburg this Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.