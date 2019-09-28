CALMAR – In an overtime thriller, Wapsie Valley came up short to South Winneshiek as they lost 28-26 on the road Friday.
Friday’s district game was a back-and-forth affair. Wapsie Valley held a two-touchdown lead midway through the third quarter, but South Winn struck back with two touchdowns before the start of the fourth quarter to tie the game.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 20 points apiece, which forced an overtime period. South Winn scored on their first possession in overtime, with Wapsie still having one more chance to tie the game.
Wapsie Valley nearly tied the game up to force a second overtime after quarterback Kobe Risse threw a touchdown pass to Blayde Bellis. However, Wapsie Valley was not able to come through with a two-point conversion as Risse’s pass was intercepted.
Risse was 17-for-27 passing for 179 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
Junior running back Trevor Sauerbrei rushed 15 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 120 yards.
Wapsie Valley is now 1-1 in their district and 3-2 overall after Friday’s loss.
Scoring by quarter
WV 0 13 7 0 6 – 26
S.Winn. 6 0 14 0 8 – 28
Up next
Wapsie Valley will play at BCLUW next Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.