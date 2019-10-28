College Football Hall of Famer Chuck Long entertained members of the Oelwein Rotary Club with tales from his playing and coaching career at Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill on Monday.
Long signed copies of his book, “Chuck Long: Destined for Greatness,” for guests after his speech. The book was written by Aaron Putze and came out two years ago.
In his speech and in the book, Long credits Coach Hayden Fry for turning around Iowa Hawkeye football.
“He took a horrible program, a 20-year doormat … and took this program to great heights,” Fry said. “The first thing he did was hire a great staff, I think all great leaders know how to hire a great staff. Off that staff, he had Bill Snyder, Kirk Ferentz, Bob Stoops and Barry Alvarez.”
In high school in Illinois, Long played football for Wheaton North High School and was part of a state championship in 1979. Although he was recognized with All-State honors, Long was not heavily recruited out of high school because his team was primarily a running team.
Long told the crowd at Mona’s that Snyder called him in mid-December during his senior year to recruit him for the University of Iowa.
“Hayden Fry sets me down in his office and says Charlie, we are going to turn this thing around,” Long said. “We are going to offer you a full-ride scholarship.”
During Long’s senior season in 1985, he nearly won the Heisman Trophy and Iowa won the Big Ten championship.
Long said his favorite memory of his career was when then No. 1 ranked Iowa defeated then No. 2 ranked Michigan on Oct. 19, 1985. The Hawkeyes won a come-from-behind game on a last-minute field goal.
“It was a magical game that I was never again part of a game like that as a player or as a coach,” Long said. “The elation and emotion of the crowd that day I will never forget.”
Long said Coach Fry loosened his team up by playing a prank on Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler during pregame warmups.
“Hayden [Fry] sent over a fake long snapper who never snapped a punt in his life and his punter right in front of [Bo] Schembechler, and the snapper was snapping the ball into the ground and over his head,” Long said. “Schembechler is watching this and said you’ve got to be kidding me, Coach Fry come over here, you are not going to have this long snapper snap to this punter today? Coach Fry said we don’t plan on punting today coach.”
Long was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 1986 draft. He was the Lions starter in 1987 and part of 1988, before retiring after the 1991 season.
During his time with the Lions, Long played with NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.
“Greatest football player I have ever seen play to this day,” Long said. “He is one of those guys when he got out on the field, everybody stood up and watched. You didn’t want to miss the show. Great guy and great teammate.”
Long said the toughest teams he had to play in the NFL was the 49ers, Redskins, Giants and Bears. He added the Bears were a rough and tough team to play against.
“Linebacker Wilber Marshall by far [was the toughest defender to play against],” Long said. “He was big, could run, could hit and would run right through you.”
After his playing career, Long was an assistant coach with Iowa under Fry and Ferentz, and assistant coach with Oklahoma under Bob Stoops, a head coach at San Diego State and offensive coordinator for the University of Kansas.
Long currently serves as an analyst for the Big Ten Network and is CEO and Executive Director of the Iowa Sports Foundation.
Next spring, Long will serve as running backs coach for the St. Louis BattleHawks of the newly formed XFL.
“[BattleHawks head coach] Jonathan Hayes and I played together at Iowa,” Long said. “We were teammates, roommates, godfathers of each one of our sons and we are dear friends. I’m working for a great man who was with the Cincinnati Bengals for 16 years and here is his shot at being a head coach.”