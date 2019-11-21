Four Peacocks Named to All-NSIC Football Team

FAYETTE – The Northern Sun Conference announced the 2019 All-NSIC Football Teams on Wednesday and four Peacocks have been named among the league’s best. Defensive end Erik Hansen earned a spot on the All-NSIC South Division First Team, while wide receiver Alexander Stevens, offensive lineman Sam Jennings and defensive end Christian Ruff were all tabbed as All-NSIC South Division honorable mention performers.
Hansen wreaked havoc in opponent’s backfields all season long. The junior registered 47 tackles including 32 solo stops, 18.5 for loss and 12.5 sacks. He also forced and recovered a pair of fumbles. His 12.5 sacks rank as the fifth-highest total in the nation this season and second-best in the NSIC trailing only Chris Garrett of Concordia-St. Paul. Hansen’s 18.5 tackles for loss rank fourteenth in all of NCAA Division II and third in the Northern Sun.
Stevens led the Peacock offense with 47 catches on the year for 676 yards and 9 touchdowns. The junior’s nine trips to the end zone are the third-most of any receiver in the NSIC, while his receiving yards and receptions both rank eighth among wideouts. Over the past two seasons, Stevens has pulled in 103 catches for 1,484 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Jennings anchored the Peacock offensive line that pushed ahead and created running lanes for the one-two punch of LeVon Bellemy (495 yards) and Matt McDonald (461 yards). The group in the trenches also protected three different signal callers this season and allowed the trio to combine for 1,943 yards and 17 touchdowns on 168 completions.
Ruff attacked opponents’ offenses from the opposite side of Hansen. Ruff, another of UIU’s defensive ends, recorded 25 tackles this season including 16 on his own. Ruff accounted for 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, while recovering a fumble. Ruff and Hansen led the defense from their three-point stances as UIU tallied 85 tackles for loss and 29 sacks in their 11 games. Because of the relentless pressure supplied by Hansen, Ruff and the defensive line, UIU rarely had to blitz to create pressure in the backfield.
Upper Iowa finished the 2019 campaign with a 2-9 record highlighted by a win over the University of Minnesota Crookston, 45-24, at home and the program’s first win over the University of Minnesota Duluth, 23-13, who was receiving votes in the AFCA Top 25 at the time of the game. The Peacocks lost four of their games by a combined 20 points or 5 points per game including a 28-23 loss to Concordia University, St. Paul, a 35-28 defeat to Southwest Minnesota State University, a 24-22 decision to Northern State University and a 27-21 loss at the University of Mary.