Huskies travel to face No. 1 ranked Waukon

The Oelwein Huskies (2-3) will face a tough challenge as they travel to face Class 2A No. 1 ranked Waukon (5-0) in a district match.
Oelwein is coming off a 40-22 loss to Columbus Catholic on the road and Waukon is fresh off a 52-7 victory over Monticello.
“We will continue to work on the fundamentals of the game,” said Oelwein head coach Bob Lape. “We must get better at the fundamentals of the game in order to have any success.”
The Indians feature many offensive weapons in their attack. They have two good running backs in Ethan O’Neill (340 rushing yards, 8.1 YPC, two rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns) and Dawson Baures (283 rushing yards. 179 receiving yards, three total touchowns). Waukon also has top receivers such as Brady Behrend (18 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns) and Brock Hatlan (10 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns).
However, the biggest weapon for Waukon is junior quarterback Creed Welch. He is 79-for-124 for 1,228 yards, 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season. He has also run for four touchdowns.
“We must be able to contain him and not let him scramble and extend plays,” Lape said. “They also have very good receivers that make plays all the time. They are a talented group of players.”
Oelwein will stick to their run-heavy offense, with Gage Voshell, Ethan Thomas and Camren Palmer getting the majority of the carries. Last week against the Sailors; Thomas rushed for 83 yards and Voshell rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
“They have been the workhorses to this point, and all are very capable of making plays in the running game,” Lape said. “They complement each other very well; the defense must defend the entire field on each play.”
The Indians also have a strong defense that has created 15 turnovers this season. Key players on their defense include Brennan Sweeney (13 tackles, four sacks, one fumble recovery), Avery Rocksvold (four interceptions) and Lincoln Snitker (38.5 tackles, three tackles for a loss).
Coach Lape said there are no injuries from last week, except for some stiffness, that his players should be over by game time.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Waukon High School football field.