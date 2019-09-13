With a late rushing touchdown from Gage Voshell in the fourth quarter to break a tie, the Oelwein Huskies defeated Vinton-Shellsburg 21-14 Friday night.
It was the third rushing touchdown of the game for Voshell; who is coming off a 316-yard, five touchdown performance last week in Jesup. This week, he ran for 235 yards in 22 attempts.
Oelwein also had a strong performance from Ethan Thomas, who rushed for 88 yards in 13 attempts.
After Voshell’s third touchdown run, Vinton-Shellsburg was working on a comeback drive, but Oelwein senior defensive back Nick Dittmer intercepted a pass from Vikings quarterback Brooks Erickson to secure the victory. It was Erickson’s third interception of the game, with Cameren Palmer picking off two passes earlier in the game.
Conversely, Oelwein quarterback Jacob King was only intercepted once, ironically by Erickson.
Vinton-Shellsburg held the lead until Oelwein tied it up with about four minutes to go in the second quarter. The game would remain tied until Voshell’s third touchdown run.
The Vikings scored a quarterback keeper touchdown run from Erickson in the game’s first possession. They scored their second touchdown early in the second quarter from an Erickson pass to Jose Wilson.
There were 11 combined penalties in Friday’s game, six by Vinton-Shellsburg and five by Oelwein.
Tackle leaders for Oelwein included Voshell with nine, Palmer with 8.5, Andrew Roete eight and Johnny Buehler with 7.5.
Oelwein improves to 2-1 after their win against Vinton-Shellsburg, who drops to 2-1.
Up next
Oelwein hosts Charles City next Friday at 7:30 p.m. for their homecoming game.