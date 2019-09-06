TAMA – The high-flying Independence Mustangs offense was at it again on the road this Friday, as they soundly defeated South Tama 61-14 on the road.
The Mustangs combined for a total of 648 combined offensive yards. Quarterback Logan Schmitt threw for 263 yards with two passing touchdowns; while running for 101 yards with three rushing touchdowns.
Marcus Beatty was Independence’s leading rusher with 122 yards in 14 attempts, with one touchdown. Kaleb Lamphier scored two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
— Mike Thomas
Caleb Straw had a rushing touchdown and Brady Bartz added a receiving touchdown.
Independence did not have any turnovers, but their defense came up with two interceptions, with Kolby Beatty and Cole Davis both coming up with picks. Matthew Doyle was the team’s leading tackler with seven.
South Tama did not have their first score until midway through the second quarter, when Independence had a 26-0 lead. They would not score their second touchdown until the fourth quarter, when the game’s outcome was not in doubt.
In two games this season, Independence has outscored their opponents 110-14.
Up next
Independence improves their record to 2-0 after winning their first road game of the season. They will play at Maquoketa Valley next Friday at 7:30 p.m.